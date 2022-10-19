ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

VB City Council votes to create cannabis task force

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N0Zp0_0ieJNqm700

City council members in Virginia Beach voted to establish a cannabis advisory task force. The council voted 10-0 Tuesday.

This means the Resort Advisory Commission wants to create its own cannabis task force to put together a plan so there isn't an overabundance of businesses trying to sell it.

Recreational marijuana is now legal to possess, consume and grow in Virginia, but you still can’t buy it legally until 2024.

Back in September, a spokesperson from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office sent the following statement when News 3 asked about regulating retail marijuana sales:

“Retail marijuana sales in Virginia are illegal, any changes to the market/process there will be determined by the legislature.”

The spokesperson also pointed to the governor's previous comments on amended legislation in which Governor Youngkin said, "Well there was a very active independent commission on the hemp bill and we reflected a lot of the needs that were highlighted by that commission. In fact, to clarify where certain levels of marijuana possession would be penalized and at what level - that was a very important amendment for law enforcement. We increased the age of 21, to buy hemp-related products...we felt that delta 8 and particularly the dangerous synthetic Delta 8 should be removed from shelves. And of course, we preserved the CBD access to market....and it clarified some areas that needed to be clarified so that this piece of legislation would accomplish all that it was intended to do."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Hampton’s Federal Development Board Seeking Applicants

HAMPTON—The Hampton Federal Area Development Authority (HFADA) is looking for residents interested in serving on its board. The Authority works in partnership with the military and other federal facilities to promote the development of federal employee housing, office buildings, and other infrastructure, and increases coordination between military, private industry, and academic research institutions, creating innovative opportunities that foster economic growth.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
defensenews.com

Defense firms outsource sub, carrier construction amid labor woes

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The U.S. Navy is pouring billions of dollars into shoring up the companies that help build nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers. But these companies, and especially prime contractors General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding, cannot hire enough people to keep up with demand.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads

WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy