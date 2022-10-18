ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Fact check: False claim that Corey Lewandowski shouted 'how dare you' at Rep. Jerry Nadler

By Ana Faguy, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The claim: Video shows Corey Lewandowski shouting 'how dare you' at Rep. Jerry Nadler

Some social media users are sharing a video they claim shows Corey Lewandowski, a former campaign manager for Donald Trump, shouting at  Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y.

"'How Dare You!' Corey Lewandowski HUMILIATES Jerrold Nadler for insulting Trump," reads the caption of the video in an Oct. 10 Facebook post .

The video was viewed more than 342,000 times in a week.

But the claim is false. While one clip included in the video shows Nadler questioning Lewandowski, at no point do the two men shout at one another.

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the claim for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46nidc_0ieJNh4o00
Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for Trump, appears before the House Judiciary committee during a hearing on Presidential Obstruction of Justice and Abuse of Power on Sept. 17, 2019. Jack Gruber, USAT

Video shows committee hearings

Lewandowski does not shout "how dare you" at Nadler at any point in the more than 13-minute video. Both Lewandowski and Nadler appear in only one of the two clips in the video.

The first clip featured in the video is from September 2019, when Lewandowski was questioned by Nadler during a House Judiciary Committee hearing as part of the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry regarding Trump. While Lewandowski appeared to frustrate Nadler by demanding a physical copy of the report the Democratic lawmaker was referencing and refusing to answer various questions, at no point does he shout at Nadler.

The second video shows Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., questioning Matthew Olsen, the assistant attorney general for national security, at a July House Judiciary Committee hearing on national security threats.

Fact check: Video shows Ron DeSantis talking immigration, not calling for Biden impeachment

Neither clip shows Lewandowski shouting or using the phrase "how dare you."

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Lewandowski shouting "how dare you" at Nadler. The video features clips from two House Judiciary Committee hearings, neither of which show Lewandowski shouting at Nadler.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: False claim that Corey Lewandowski shouted 'how dare you' at Rep. Jerry Nadler

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

