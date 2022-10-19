Read full article on original website
Related
Man who 'rushed at the Queen's coffin' as she lay in state has Covid-19 and will not stand trial before the New Year, court hears
A man 'who rushed at the Queen's coffin' as she lay in state in Westminster Hall has Covid-19 and will not stand trial before the New Year, a court heard today. Muhammad Khan, 28, is accused of charging at Elizabeth II's coffin to check if she was dead after standing in the queue to see it for several hours.
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
purewow.com
King Charles Set to Re-Perform His Mother’s Final Duty in History-Making Moment
King Charles is following in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps much sooner than expected. Today, Liz Truss revealed that she’s resigning from her role as British Prime Minister. As a result, King Charles will make history by swearing in a new PM less than two months after ascending the throne. Truss’s tenure will also make history as the shortest for a British PM…ever.
Camilla Parker Bowles Set to Shun $1 Billion Crown for King Charles’ Coronation
Camilla Parker Bowles will be crowned queen consort during King Charles III’s coronation, on May 6, 2023.
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Bognor Regis: Family of Connor Laye "utterly heartbroken" at teenager's death
The family of a teenager who died after his motorbike and a car collided said he "had a big heart" and "caring nature". Connor Laye, 18, died in hospital after the crash in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 14 October. In a statement issued through Sussex Police, his family said...
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
Drill rapper who appeared on Tim Westwood's YouTube channel is convicted of murdering filmmaker, 21, who was 'ambushed' and stabbed with knives and machetes in London gang war
A drill rapper who appeared on former BBC Radio 1 DJ Tim Westwood's YouTube channel has been convicted of murdering a filmmaker in a gang-related 'ambush', a court has heard. New York-born Jahtel Williamson, 26, was part of a gang of killers who set upon young music producer Dean Pascal-Modeste armed with knives and machetes.
BBC
Trio jailed for Birmingham shooting which paralysed boy
Two men and a teenager have been jailed for the attempted murder of a 13-year-old boy who was paralysed in a shooting. Gunshots were fired at the victim in the Hockley Circus underpass in Birmingham, as he was on his way to get food with friends, police said. Zidann Edwards,...
Popculture
Kate Middleton and Prince William Likely Moving Homes Yet Again
Prince William and Kate Middleton might be on the move again. PEOPLE reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are likely going to move to Windsor Castle eventually. The royal couple recently moved into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor along with their three young children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Sir Rod is a very great man': Father of Ukrainian refugee family who were housed in Berkshire by singing legend hails him as 'a great hero' - and reveals he plays Stewart's music in the house EVERY day
A family of Ukrainian refugees played Sir Rod Stewart's music in the house every day after the singing legend saved them from war-torn Ukraine. Grateful dad Rostyslav Kurtiak, 49, told how his family owed their lives to the rocker after he found a home for them in a leafy Berkshire town.
Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Could Spell Big Trouble’ for King Charles, Royal Insiders Fear
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Anxiety over the content of Prince Harry’s memoir is growing in the royal family’s inner circle, with one source telling The Daily Beast that a particular chapter in the book could cause “big trouble” for King Charles.
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton Intensifies Touches, Non-verbal Signal to Prince William? Prince and Princess of Wales Reportedly Sending a Message How They Wanted to Be Viewed
Kate Middleton and Prince William became the new Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth passed away. A body language expert noticed that the royal couple has become more tactile. Kate Middleton And Prince William Sending A Message To The Public?. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very...
Upworthy
Rod Stewart finds home for Ukrainian family of 7 who fled war, and pays their rent and bills
Ukraine suffered the greatest humanitarian crisis after Russia invaded the country in February this year. Millions of people were displaced, thousands killed and families were torn apart. However, there were many good Samaritans that came to the rescue of such families providing them with a safe abode. Sir Rod Stewart was one of these heroic people who came to the rescue of a displaced Ukrainian family, reports Daily Mail.
mailplus.co.uk
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire. Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
STANDING in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria’s private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
King Charles is expected to make some serious decisions
King Charles and the new royalsRoyal family channel screenshot. King Charles is dealing with a lot in his first month as the new mo9narch. He held a meeting on Wednesday with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and reportedly unenthusiastically said "Oh Dear, Oh Dear Back again?" Now Truss has resigned because her recent decisions led to a market tumble and she admitted that she could not deliver what she had promised the conservative party.
BBC
TransPennine Express apologises over string of train cancellations
TransPennine Express (TPE) has apologised after a string of train cancellations left customers without key services across northern England. On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said rail services were in "meltdown", while Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Mayor, said she was "fed up". The problems continued on Thursday, with reports...
BBC
York Minster: Man who climbed landmark must apologise or face jail
A man who caused £19,000 of damage climbing York Minster has been told he can avoid jail by apologising. Joshua Webster climbed scaffolding and spent four hours up on the historic building on 23 November 2021 before being talked down, a court heard. Mr Webster, 31, damaged a spire,...
Comments / 0