The Crookston Pirate Football team will wrap up the regular season tonight hosting the Staples-Motley Cardinals on Senior Night. The Pirates will be honoring their 11 seniors. Crookston is coming into the game with a record of 2-5 having lost their last two, while Staples-Motley enters the contest with a record of 0-7. When the two teams met last year, it was Crookston earning the win 32-7. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. at the UMC Football Field and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 5:20 p.m. You can also watch the action on the KROX Livestream by searching KROX Radio on YouTube or clicking the Blue Livestream button on our home page.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO