Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL GETS THE NUMBER THREE SEED FOR SECTION 8AA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
The Crookston Pirate football team, fresh off a 50-15 win over Staples-Motley on Wednesday night was named the number three seed for the Section 8AA Football playoffs that start on Tuesday. The Seeds were as follows:. 1. Barnesville 8-0 2. Pelican Rapids 7-1 3. Crookston 3-5 4. Frazee 5-3 5....
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PIRATE FOOTBALL HOSTS STAPLES-MOTLEY TO CLOSE OUT REGULAR SEASON
The Crookston Pirate Football team will wrap up the regular season tonight hosting the Staples-Motley Cardinals on Senior Night. The Pirates will be honoring their 11 seniors. Crookston is coming into the game with a record of 2-5 having lost their last two, while Staples-Motley enters the contest with a record of 0-7. When the two teams met last year, it was Crookston earning the win 32-7. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. at the UMC Football Field and you can hear the game on KROX starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 5:20 p.m. You can also watch the action on the KROX Livestream by searching KROX Radio on YouTube or clicking the Blue Livestream button on our home page.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 20, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Masonic Lodge on the week of October 17-21. The Crookston High School will have no school today for Ed MN. The Crookston Public Library will have Storytime today from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. The Golden Link Senior Center will have...
kvrr.com
Pizza Ranch Signs Development Agreement For Thief River Falls Location
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — Pizza Ranch has signed an agreement to develop a new location in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. An opening date was not given in the company’s August franchise news release. It is part of the popular pizza chain’s effort to accelerate growth.
kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – October 20, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) UMC Baseball received a verbal commitment from Roseau’s Aaron Wensloff. YES Coach Steve Gust is trying to get every Wensloff in Roseau!!! All joking aside, he is getting a player that will fit perfectly with his program. A kid that is skilled in all facets of the game, is a hard worker, loves baseball, and is another local kid that should do great things at UMC.
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
kroxam.com
UPDATE ON DISCOLORED WATER AND WATER RESTRICTIONS WITHIN CROOKSTON
The City of Crookston has received a few reports of discolored water within the City of Crookston. The City is lifting its restrictions to conserve water but says residents should still avoid doing laundry if possible, as these conditions may stain clothing. The discoloration of water is due to mineral buildup within the water main being dislodged from the abnormal pressure changes that occurred while repairing the transmission line. These are minerals typically found in well water, and the water is safe for consumption.
kroxam.com
Robert J. Sharpe – Obit
Robert J. Sharpe, 81, Rural Shelly, MN, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Sanford Health Comstock Corner Assisted Living in Hillsboro, ND. Robert James Sharpe was born on April 18, 1941, to Jack and Helen (Gullingsrud) Sharpe and was welcomed home by his sister Sonya Kathleen. Robert...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON FALL CLEAN-UP WILL BEGIN NEXT WEEK
The City of Crookston’s Fall Clean-Up Week will be held this upcoming week from Monday, October 24 to Friday, the 28, and while some things will be the same as it’s been done every year but with some additional limitations due to a lack of garbage trucks. The...
kroxam.com
PAIN MANAGEMENT SPECIALIST DR. VINITA PARIKH JOINS RIVERVIEW HEALTH
RiverView Health is excited to welcome Vinita Parikh, MD, to its medical staff. Dr. Parikh is an interventional pain management specialist as well as an anesthesiologist. Her RiverView practice will focus on pain management. “Interventional pain management is a great field because there is such a span of different patient...
kroxam.com
Kevin Violette – Obit
Kevin Violette, 57 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Riverview Medical Center in Crookston, MN. The visitation to honor Kevin’s life will be held from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 6:00 PM Prayer Service on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Service in Red Lake Falls, MN. Father Bob Schreiner will preside.
valleynewslive.com
Overdose deaths in Grand Forks doubled, up 130% in Fargo
FARGO/GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Law enforcement, city and county officials in Grand Forks, Fargo and surrounding areas are looking for solutions to the growing opioid drug problem. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Grand Forks Police Department hosted a roundtable discussion about the opioid crisis in the...
kfgo.com
Bemidji man seriously injured after being struck by pickup in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Police have released the name of a man who suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a pickup late Thursday night. Hunter Bjorgaard of Bemidji, Minn. was crossing Demers Avenue at the intersection of 3rd Street N. around 11 p.m. when he was struck by the pickup. He was taken by ambulance to Altru Hospital and is still receiving treatment there.
newsdakota.com
Valley City Police Arrest A Man On I-94
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Charges are pending against a man after he was arrested on I-94 east of Valley City on Wednesday, October 19th just before 11am. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said dispatchers received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Cass County some 20 minutes earlier heading west on I-94 toward Valley City.
valleynewslive.com
GoFundMe for UND student hit by farm truck raises more than $28k in less than 24 hours
N.D. (Valley News Live) - A representative from GoFundMe says the page for the UND student hit by a farm truck last week has raised more than $28,000 in 24 hours. Last week, Hunter Bjorgaard was crossing a road when he was hit by the truck. The page says he...
kroxam.com
Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak – Obit
Marilynn (Ellingworth) Krsnak, Moorhead, MN, formerly of Hendrum, MN, enjoyed a long, full life of 82 years. Her will to live was amazing and her strength was inspiring throughout all the health issues she endured in life. On October 18th, 2022, she passed away peacefully under the care of hospice at Eventide in Moorhead. Her family was with her to provide the beautiful send-off she truly deserved.
trfradio.com
3 Injured on Hwy 75 Tuesday
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident Tuesday in Norman County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2021 Honda Passport driven by Richard Bruce Lian, 80, of Grygla and a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Brennan James Peterson, 20, of Ada were both northbound on Highway 75 in Lee Township when the vehicles collided at 120th Avenue.
kvrr.com
Search For Stabbing Suspect in Mahnomen, Minnesota
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — Mahnomen County deputies and White Earth police are searching for a stabbing suspect. The male victim was stabbed in the back and taken to Mahnomen Health Center just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The victim was then flown to Fargo for treatment. The stabbing happened in...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON FLEET SUPPLY IS HOSTING A MILITARY/VETERAN APPRECIATION EVENT ON FRIDAY
The Crookston Fleet Supply store is hosting a Military/Veteran appreciation event for the public and all of the local veterans and currently serving military personnel on Friday, October 21, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, whether you are a military member or not.
Comments / 0