Related
mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
mailplus.co.uk
I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate
I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
Frank Lampard backs Dominic Calvert-Lewin to challenge for a place in England's World Cup if he stays 'fit and firing' after striker scored first goal since returning from injury to help Everton claim win over Crystal Palace
Everton manager Frank Lampard believes striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will give himself a chance of making England's World Cup squad if he can stay fit and in form. In the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace the 25-year-old scored for the first time since the goal which kept the Toffees in the Premier League last May, coincidentally also against Palace and in front of the Gwladys Street end.
Casemiro snatches Manchester United a last-gasp point at Chelsea
Casemiro’s stoppage-time header scrambled Manchester United a point in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.The Brazil midfielder levelled by the slimmest margin, with goal-line technology rightly awarding his effort at Stamford Bridge.Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga clawed the ball onto a post before the ricochet crossed the line.Jorginho’s late penalty looked to have given Chelsea all three points, only for Casemiro to pop up and equalise.United extended their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions, while Chelsea are yet to lose under new boss Graham Potter.Former Brighton boss Potter’s unbeaten streak as Chelsea manager has now stretched to eight games.Honours even in...
mailplus.co.uk
Secrets of the Chelsea dressing room: How Jose left Salah in tears, ‘lazy’ Hazard and Abramovich's temper tantrums
CHELSEA'S Champions League hero Mikel John Obi has lifted the lid on life behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge in a fascinating insight into his 11 trophy-laden years at the club. The recently retired Nigeria international played in every minute of Chelsea's 2012 FA Cup final win over Liverpool and...
mailplus.co.uk
Old Trafford boss is right to take a hard line, says Potter
GRAHAM POTTER says managers have to make decisions for the good of their group even if they could come back to haunt them, as he prepares to face a Manchester United side without Cristiano Ronaldo. Potter’s Chelsea will not have to worry about the Portuguese after Erik ten Hag dropped...
mailplus.co.uk
Red Bull to deny claims
RED BULL boss Christian Horner will defend himself against accusations they ‘cheated’ to help Max Verstappen win the world title last year in a press conference ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin. His team were found in breach of the £114million budget cap for 2021 and...
mailplus.co.uk
Haaland tipped for £1bn deal
ERLING HAALAND’S agent has predicted the Manchester City striker will become football’s first £1billion player. City signed Haaland for a bargain £51.2million in the summer after triggering the release clause in his contract at Borussia Dortmund, and the 22-year-old has scored 20 goals in 14 games for Pep Guardiola’s side.
mailplus.co.uk
Archer to join Lions as he steps up recovery from injury
JOFRA ARCHER will travel to the United Arab Emirates alongside the England Lions squad for a training camp next month as his recovery from injury continues. Archer last played for England in March 2021 and has been out of action since due to back and elbow injuries. The 27-year-old retained...
