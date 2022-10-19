Read full article on original website
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
My son has been refused an operation on NHS for life-threatening condition – I’m so angry
A TEENAGER was refused an operation on the NHS for a life threatening condition - because docs say it is 'cosmetic surgery'. Harry Walker, 14, has a concave chest which gives him severe back pain and could soon crush his rib cage and lungs if not treated. The keen drummer...
BBC
Norwich couple living in their car for seven months in council house wait
A couple said they have been living in their car for about seven months while waiting for council accommodation. Aram Sarbir, 47 and his wife Shahla Qadir, 28, have been sleeping in their Ford Mondeo and occasionally on friends' sofas in Norwich. Issues with their landlord's mortgage forced them from...
Top doctors call for major change to GP appointments that would impact millions
MILLIONS of patients may have to wait even longer for GP appointments, under new guidance. The average waiting time for a non-urgent, face-to-face appointment is 10 day, according to a survey conducted this year. However, in new guidance to reduce mounting workload, GPs have been urged to switch to a...
BBC
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks dies at the age of 61
BBC Radio Devon presenter Gordon Sparks has died at the age of 61. "Sparksy", as he was known, was being treated for cancer at St Luke's Hospice in Plymouth. Tributes began flooding into BBC Radio Devon on Sunday morning after news spread of his passing. He had presented the breakfast...
BBC
TransPennine Express apologises over string of train cancellations
TransPennine Express (TPE) has apologised after a string of train cancellations left customers without key services across northern England. On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said rail services were in "meltdown", while Tracy Brabin, West Yorkshire Mayor, said she was "fed up". The problems continued on Thursday, with reports...
BBC
Ipswich Novotel hotel asylum seeker plan unsustainable, warns council
Home Office plans to house 200 asylum seekers in a town centre hotel will put an "unsustainable" strain on local services, a council has said. Some workers at the Novotel Hotel in Ipswich have been warned they face redundancy over the plans. Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said it...
BBC
Lincolnshire GP receptionists taught to spot loneliness signs
Doctors' receptionists in Lincolnshire are being taught to spot the signs of loneliness. GP practices in the Spalding area will receive what the NHS says is the first-of-its-kind training. The Campaign to End Loneliness, who are supporting the initiative, said around 1 in 4 people in Lincolnshire reported feeling lonely...
mailplus.co.uk
Strictly Helen: I practice my steps with my baby
HELEN Skelton has revealed how life as a single mum means she has to learn her Strictly Come Dancing steps while up with her baby in the middle of the night. The television star, left heartbroken when her husband Richie Myler walked out on her and their three children six months ago, has spoken for the first time of how she is coping while trying to compete for the glitterball trophy.
'Gridlocked' health and social care system is putting patients at risk of harm, regulator warns amid growing alarm over bed-blocking crisis
Patients are routinely at risk of harm because health and social care services are 'gridlocked', the care watchdog says. The Care Quality Commission warns the logjam is paralysing services, making it 'tougher and tougher' to access care – with a lack of staff as a major factor. In a...
mailplus.co.uk
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire. Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
STANDING in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria’s private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
mailplus.co.uk
She looks fabulous, but I fear Mrs U now has a perfect excuse to splurge £8,900 she saved by going grey
THERE’S been so little in the papers to cheer us up this week that I wondered what on Earth my wife had found to make her beam from ear to ear at the breakfast table. It turned out she was reading a feature in one of the supplements about a hairdresser in America who charges celebrity clients anything between $3,000 and $10,000 to dye their hair grey (the exact price, apparently, depends on the length of the hair in question).
BBC News guest's unfortunate caption when she appeared on TV segment has the Internet in stitches
Viewers saw the funny side of a BBC News caption which innocently described a woman's job title. Clare Connelly, the chief financial officer a bottling company based in Sunderland, found herself the centre of attention on social media after being interviewed. An unfortunately worded caption stated her name, followed by...
Lionesses among those to be honoured at Pride of Britain Awards
The Lionesses will be honoured with a special gong at this year’s Pride of Britain Awards alongside community heroes.The judging panel selected England’s European champions for the special award for “galvanising” the nation and providing a whole generation with “new role models”.Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo will co-host the award ceremony on October 27 which will be attended by a plethora of famous faces to celebrate the inspiration winners.Also among those being recognised are three fathers, Andy Airey, 61, Mike Palmer, 57, and Tim Owen, 52, who embarked on a charity walk which raised more than £880,000 in memory of...
mailplus.co.uk
Where it all went so tragically wrong
THE independent inquiry into maternity services at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust heard ‘harrowing’ accounts from families. Its excoriating report found:. UNCARING STAFF. Staff were at the heart of many of the failures. There was ‘a clear pattern’ of staff providing suboptimal clinical care that led...
Psychiatrist ‘did not sleep well’ after viewing content seen by Molly Russell
A child psychiatrist has told an inquest the self-harm material viewed on social media by Molly Russell before she died left him “not able to sleep well for a few weeks”.Dr Navin Venugopal said the “very disturbing, distressing” content Molly had engaged with would “certainly affect her and made her feel more hopeless” as he gave evidence at North London Coroner’s Court.On Tuesday, proceedings were paused for a few moments as the family’s lawyer Oliver Sanders KC told the court a “rather unpleasant” Instagram account had been set up using an image of Molly as its profile picture.The 14-year-old, from...
Time Out Global
An Asda Express is coming to north London
Finding a properly good supermarket in London can be a mission. Going to a huge Asda or a Tesco Extra is a rare and, frankly, thrilling experience, and there are hardly any Lidls or Aldis. Instead, we’re forced to shop at subpar convenience store-sized supermarkets, like the Tesco Express in Haggerston, which is undisputably the worst supermarket in the world. But now, Londoners will have an exciting new diddy supermarket to try out, because Asda Express is coming to Tottenham. Let’s hope this one can deliver the goods.
BBC
Grantham's Margaret Thatcher statue vandalised for third time
A statue of Margaret Thatcher which stands in her home town in Lincolnshire has been vandalised for a third time. The £300,000 sculpture in St Peter's Hill in Grantham, which is subject to CCTV surveillance, has been daubed with the words "Tories out". The bronze statue was vandalised in...
BBC
West Midlands Mayor Andy Street turns down £16k pay rise
The West Midlands Mayor has said he has declined a pay rise due to the cost of living crisis. Conservative Andy Street said he was offered a £16,000 salary increase, as recommended by the Independent Remuneration Panel. He has remained on the same annual salary of £79,000 since he...
