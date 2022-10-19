ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Don Stewart
3d ago

Yet she went on to Taking her clothes off on camera ,no one forced her to get naked and screwed on her d list TV show. What a narcissistic loser trying to live like royalty when she is only washing woman intelligence is not her strong suit.

Reply
10
Christopher Konzelman
3d ago

yeah...see those chains around her? shes a sellout for monet , has no conscience or scruples...

Reply
10
Related
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
International Business Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Released New Photos To Humiliate Royal Family: Royal Biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a message to the royal family that they were back on course to build their brand, according to a report. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released two new photos two days after Buckingham Palace shared the photo of the new fab four, featuring King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. British journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower believed that the move aimed to humiliate the royal family.
DoYouRemember?

Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Has ‘Made A Lot of Enemies’ After Playing The ‘Victim’

Ever since Meghan Markle‘s entry into the British Royal family, it has been one controversy or the other with no signs of its end. Many think she disrupted the stability and balance among the royals, especially between Prince Charles and Harry. There are further insinuations that she coerced the Duke of Sussex to abandon his duties in the United Kingdom and move with her to the USA.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry 'Desperately Unhappy' After Leaving Royal Family With Meghan Markle? Prince William's Brother Still Hasn't Achieved Dream Of Living A Normal Life

Prince Harry wanted to live a normal life, that was why he left the firm after marrying Meghan Markle. However, two years after he stepped back from his royal duties, he still hasn't achieved his goal. Prince Harry Hasn't Realized His Dream Despite Sacrificing Everything. The Duke of Sussex has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Meghan Markle Says Her and Prince Harry's Story on Netflix 'May Not Be the Way We Would Have Told It'

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in 2020, Meghan discussed the anticipated docuseries focused on the couple Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ready to hit Netflix queues? The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about her and her husband's deal with the streaming giant in her Variety Power of Women cover, which was released Wednesday. In the accompanying interview, Meghan addressed what audiences can expect in the upcoming docuseries from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. "It's nice to be able to trust someone with our story —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

King Charles III Is Reportedly Planning a Drastic Choice That May Cut Ties Altogether With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and the rest of the British Royal family has been, erm, strained, to put it delicately. It seems that royal fans are learning new information left and right on what is going on between the years-long rift, with everyone itching to know when Harry’s bombshell book will be released.
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
Popculture

King Charles III Ordered to Stay Away From Planned Appearance After Queen Elizabeth's Death

King Charles III has been ordered to stay away from a big planned appearance, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his mother. The Daily Mail reports that sourced stated new British Prime Minister Liz Truss objected to King Charles attending the Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt, as the two are said to have differing views on the urgency of climate change. However, Buckingham Palace has refuted the reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy