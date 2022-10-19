The full interview with Sally Quinn is featured in season of House Beautiful’s haunted house podcast, Dark House. Listen to the episode here. It's not every day that a prominent Washington journalist identifies as a witch who sees ghosts—but maybe we shouldn't be so surprised at the overlap, because said writer also confessed that we'd be shocked by how many well-known politicians in the capitol regularly consult astrologers. In a recent interview on House Beautiful's podcast Dark House, Sally Quinn divulged that all the houses she's lived in have been haunted. Growing up surrounded by active ghosts—as well as practitioners of voodoo, occultism, astrology, and other psychic phenomena—it's only natural that Quinn now leads "a life of spirits," as she puts it. "I'm psychic. My mother was a little bit, and my aunt was very psychic, too, all MacDougals," Quinn says. Ahead, hear all the haunted properties she's lived in throughout the years.

