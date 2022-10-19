Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a coin collector – your dime could be worth up $200,000, the exact ‘letter’ detail to look for
COINS can be worth thousands more than face value thanks to special markings that make them rare. Collectors can make thousands of dollars thanks to tiny details on coins that sometimes can't even be seen with the naked eye. It's not always errors that make a coin valuable, sometimes it's...
mailplus.co.uk
Death, tax . . . and drinking
‘THE only things certain in life are death, taxes and maybe drinking,’ the boss of Naked Wines declared as he unveiled a turnaround plan for the business. Nick Devlin is under pressure to shake up the company as lacklustre growth, over-zealous expansion plans and growing worries around the state of the economy and consumer spending left it facing a cash crunch.
mailplus.co.uk
Another £115m wiped off Snap chief’s stake
SNAP founder Evan Spiegel saw another £115m wiped off the value of his stake in the social media group as dismal results sent shares tumbling. The stock dived more than 30pc on Wall Street after third quarter losses ballooned to £324m from £65m a year earlier. That...
mailplus.co.uk
Turbulence sees billions in savings disappear
THE chaos on financial markets has wiped billions off savings looked after by some of the UK’s biggest investment firms. Turbulence caused by rising interest rates and economic woes pushed assets held by Schroders down by £21bn between June and September. The blue-blooded wealth manager saw heavy losses...
mailplus.co.uk
Tesla shares hit the skids as sales fall short
TESLA shares tumbled last night as its latest sales figures fell short of sky-high expectations. The electric car maker booked record sales of £19.1bn in the third quarter - 56pc higher than a year earlier. But it missed analyst forecasts, sending shares down as much as 7pc in after-hours...
mailplus.co.uk
Retailers feel the pinch as shoppers rein in spending
SHARES in some of Britain’s biggest retailers fell amid further signs cash-strapped shoppers have reined in spending. With inflation running at a 40 year high of 10.1pc, the Office for National Statistics said retail sales fell by 1.4pc in September. This was a larger decline than expected. City analysts...
mailplus.co.uk
US bonds wreak havoc on global markets
US government borrowing costs have clocked up their longest run of increases since 1984 as the prospect of more rate hikes drove another wild day on global markets. Yields on the ten-year bonds - which move inversely to their prices - have climbed for 12 weeks in a row as US central bank, the Federal Reserve, battles to bring down rampant inflation.
Comments / 0