Boris Johnson has been given £85,000 worth of office space by billionaire Tory donors.The latest update to the MPs’ Register of Interests shows the former prime minister has been given the use of office space by Investors in Private Capital Ltd, a company that donated more than £200,000 to the Conservative Party over the course of his premiership.The entry states the office space is worth £7,110 per month, and has been given to Mr Johnson for a year starting from the day after he left Downing Street.Companies House records show that on October 10 he incorporated The Office of...

1 DAY AGO