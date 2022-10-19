Read full article on original website
Could Charles have blocked a general election?
IF Liz Truss had opted for a general election, King Charles could have refused her request. Under the Lascelles Principles, formulated by George VI’s private secretary Sir Alan Lascelles in 1950, the King can refuse an election if it would be detrimental to the economy and, crucially, if he can call on someone able to command a majority in the Commons. Those fearful of losing their seats need to find someone to rally around quickly. Surely they’re echoing the refrain of Dad’s Army’s Private Frazer: ‘We’re doomed!’
Tories now drinking in last chance saloon
AND so closes one of the most extraordinary, most turbulent and most dispiriting chapters in Tory political history. After a premiership even shorter than the leadership race that put her there, Liz Truss has resigned. Announcing on her 44th day in office her intention to step down, the Prime Minister...
The day after she resigned... smiling Truss does a runner from the PM
LIZ Truss looked surprisingly upbeat as she returned from a run in central London yesterday morning. Despite holding the unenviable title of the shortest-lived Prime Minister in history after resigning just 44 days into her premiership, Miss Truss was spotted smiling after her morning jog. It was seemingly business as...
DAN HODGES: A tragedy for Truss, but a worse one for Britain. Now we look like a banana republic
A few days after Liz Truss became Prime Minister I saw her in the House of Commons. She looked crushed. As if the weight of the office was already destroying her. Today it has. An incomprehensible 44 days after it began, her premiership is over. What’s happened is obviously a...
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
Madagascar minister fired for voting against Russia's Ukraine annexation
ANTANANARIVO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Madagascar's president has fired his foreign affairs minister for voting at the United Nations to condemn Russian-organised referendums to annex four partially-occupied regions in Ukraine, two sources at the president's office said.
The wheels have come off the Tory clown car
IN this column on Saturday, the Mail had a blunt message for the Prime Minister: Get your act together - and fast. Four days later, the Government - indeed, the entire Tory party - resembles a clown’s car trundling into a circus big top. It’s clear to everyone the wheels are coming off.
All Truss-ed up!
■ COULD Liz and Jerry add HS2 to their U-turn list and save us billions?. BARBARA COOPER, Chetwode, Bucks. ■ THE Tories are dead parrots. They have ceased to be. JOHN KENNEDY, Hornchurch, East London. ■ WHO said turkeys don’t vote for Christmas?. LAURENCE STEVENS, Wilmslow, Cheshire. ■ AT...
We’ve ended up with a palace coup staged by Remainers determined to keep us in lockstep with the EU
HERE’S a plan. In the interests of stability, why don’t the Tories cut out the middle man and invite Keir Starmer to become Prime Minister in a Government of National Unity?. After all, he’s nailed on to get the job after the next general election. It’s not...
Swedish party official suspended after Anne Frank posting
STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Sweden Democrats official was suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank. In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called Anne “immoral” among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne, who wrote a diary while in hiding in Amsterdam before she was captured, died at age 15 in Nazi Germany’s Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in February 1945. The posting by Fallenkvist, a 26-year-old head of television programming for the Sweden Democrats, prompted strong reactions from Jewish groups and Israeli Ambassador Ziv Nevo Kulman, who in a tweet said: “I strongly condemn this despicable insult, disrespectful of the memory of Anne Frank.” His posting included what appeared to be a screenshot of Fallenkvist’s Instagram post.
Labour take 39-point lead in polls
LABOUR has taken a huge 39-point lead over the Tories, according to a new poll. The PeoplePolling survey put Labour on 53 per cent, with the Tories slumping to 14 per cent - the lowest Westminster election poll score for the Conservative Party for at least 50 years. The Tories...
Awake all night... texts to friends at 4am... PM’s agonising 24 hours in No10 as her fate was sealed
LIZ Truss’s closest allies knew the game was finally up yesterday when their mobile phones started to light up shortly after 4am. The Prime Minister had been texting friends late into the night after a chaotic day in Westminster which saw her sack her home secretary and then plead with her Chief Whip not to resign a few hours later.
Unions will be barred from halting all trains
UNION barons will be forced to run a certain number of trains and buses during strikes under laws to stop them ‘holding the country to ransom’. The Government will today introduce legislation meaning a minimum number of services must run during walkouts. It will ensure commuters, key workers,...
We need him. He’s the standout political star of his generation
I’VE been in politics for a long time. I served as a Member of the European Parliament for ten years and have been a MP since 2010, and in my 22 years of elected politics I have met some of the best in the business. In that crowded field...
How should authorities deal with the road-blocking eco-protesters?
HOW misguided 19-year-old pregnant activist Chloe Thomas is. She was quoted in the Mail’s story about the Just Stop Oil protest that blocked Park Lane in London on Sunday. Without oil, when she goes into labour she will have no means of getting to hospital. If she gets there, the delivery room will be unlit and the heating off. There will be no point in asking for pain relief, as there will be no syringes to administer it. None of the reusable instruments will be sterile and if she gets an infection, there will be no coating for the tablets she needs. We all want to reduce the oil we use but most people realise this can’t happen overnight. Inconveniencing us and putting our lives at risk just leads to antagonism. If you feel the need to demonstrate about polluting industries, go to Tiananmen Square and see how the Chinese react.
For the sake of the country, Boris and Rishi must do a deal
THERE is no easy way of putting it. The Conservative Party is at risk of extinction. The past few weeks have been nothing short of traumatic for the country, of course, but for the party they have represented an existential crisis. Tory factions have been inflicting all-out war on one another - and now a new leadership contest threatens to reopen old wounds.
