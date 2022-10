Clifton Superintendent Danny Robertozzi has a problem — the school year is just too long. Parents email him to complain that his district’s end date, June 23 this year, is too late for kids to still be in school. Some say it’s too hot. Others say the late end date is interfering with college-bound seniors starting summer programs or other kids starting summer activities.

CLIFTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO