France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Want to see into the soul of Britain? Watch Gogglebox!
WHAT a stroke of diplomatic genius on the part of the Americans. Their embassy staff are taking a crash course in the secret life of ordinary Brits — by watching Gogglebox. A spokesman for the U.S. State Department, a gentleman with the wonderfully American moniker of Aaron Snipe, revealed this week that a large contingent at the embassy in Nine Elms, London, is addicted to the show.
Tories now drinking in last chance saloon
AND so closes one of the most extraordinary, most turbulent and most dispiriting chapters in Tory political history. After a premiership even shorter than the leadership race that put her there, Liz Truss has resigned. Announcing on her 44th day in office her intention to step down, the Prime Minister...
Herd the news? First wild bison born in Britain for 6,000 years
THEY were once a common sight roaming the woodlands of prehistoric Britain. Now, for the first time in 6,000 years, a baby bison has been born in the wild in the UK. They were reintroduced as part of a rewilding project to woodland near Canterbury in July - but the new arrival was a surprise because bison do not display obvious signs of pregnancy.
Did a staggering 18 police blunders leave this predator free to kill Leah?
A FADED ‘missing’ poster bearing an image of Leah Croucher is still tacked to a tree in the Milton Keynes street where her remains were discovered in an unoccupied house this month. The 19-year-old used to walk along Loxbeare Drive on her way to work each morning. And...
The wheels have come off the Tory clown car
IN this column on Saturday, the Mail had a blunt message for the Prime Minister: Get your act together - and fast. Four days later, the Government - indeed, the entire Tory party - resembles a clown’s car trundling into a circus big top. It’s clear to everyone the wheels are coming off.
Unions will be barred from halting all trains
UNION barons will be forced to run a certain number of trains and buses during strikes under laws to stop them ‘holding the country to ransom’. The Government will today introduce legislation meaning a minimum number of services must run during walkouts. It will ensure commuters, key workers,...
We’ve ended up with a palace coup staged by Remainers determined to keep us in lockstep with the EU
HERE’S a plan. In the interests of stability, why don’t the Tories cut out the middle man and invite Keir Starmer to become Prime Minister in a Government of National Unity?. After all, he’s nailed on to get the job after the next general election. It’s not...
Clean your mirrors with tea, blitz the microwave with vinegar... and ditch the Dyson!
AS THE cost of living spirals, employing a cleaner is more of a luxury than ever. Around my area, some people are cutting back on outside help and others have cut down on the hours their cleaner does to save money. Those who do all the chores themselves, meanwhile, are...
Retailers feel the pinch as shoppers rein in spending
SHARES in some of Britain’s biggest retailers fell amid further signs cash-strapped shoppers have reined in spending. With inflation running at a 40 year high of 10.1pc, the Office for National Statistics said retail sales fell by 1.4pc in September. This was a larger decline than expected. City analysts...
15 under-FOURS referred to trans clinic in two years
AT least 15 children under four have been referred to the NHS’s transgender health service in England in the past two years. A similar number of five-year-olds were referred between 2021-2022 to the controversial Gender Identity Development Service at the Tavistock clinic, the country’s only such service for children.
Ex-RAF top gun (call sign Hooligan) who’s made a killing training China’s fighter pilots
HIS arm resting nonchalantly on the side of the cockpit and with the Tornado’s roof completely removed, dashing Keith Hartley turns to face the camera. He looks every inch the national hero, risking life and limb during this 1988 test flight, which was conducted when Tornados and their pilots were on the front line of the Cold War.
Awake all night... texts to friends at 4am... PM’s agonising 24 hours in No10 as her fate was sealed
LIZ Truss’s closest allies knew the game was finally up yesterday when their mobile phones started to light up shortly after 4am. The Prime Minister had been texting friends late into the night after a chaotic day in Westminster which saw her sack her home secretary and then plead with her Chief Whip not to resign a few hours later.
Now generations may be spared torment so many of us endured
AT Ashdown House, my smart boarding school - where Viscount Linley, the Queen’s nephew, started the same day as me - ‘safeguarding’ was not in our vocabulary. The violent predators who lived alongside us in the 1970s appeared free to do as they pleased. They stuck their...
