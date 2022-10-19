Read full article on original website
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
All Truss-ed up!
■ COULD Liz and Jerry add HS2 to their U-turn list and save us billions?. BARBARA COOPER, Chetwode, Bucks. ■ THE Tories are dead parrots. They have ceased to be. JOHN KENNEDY, Hornchurch, East London. ■ WHO said turkeys don’t vote for Christmas?. LAURENCE STEVENS, Wilmslow, Cheshire. ■ AT...
Strictly Helen: I practice my steps with my baby
HELEN Skelton has revealed how life as a single mum means she has to learn her Strictly Come Dancing steps while up with her baby in the middle of the night. The television star, left heartbroken when her husband Richie Myler walked out on her and their three children six months ago, has spoken for the first time of how she is coping while trying to compete for the glitterball trophy.
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire. Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
STANDING in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria’s private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Would you hang a Hitler in your hall?
WOULD you buy a picture painted by a mass murderer? Could you enjoy music if you knew it had been composed by a monster? Can you disentangle good art from the bad people who sometimes create it?. These are questions Channel 4 hopes to provoke when it airs a debate...
The wheels have come off the Tory clown car
IN this column on Saturday, the Mail had a blunt message for the Prime Minister: Get your act together - and fast. Four days later, the Government - indeed, the entire Tory party - resembles a clown’s car trundling into a circus big top. It’s clear to everyone the wheels are coming off.
45 newborn babies died needlessly in another hospital maternity scandal
DEVASTATED families were left asking ‘how many more babies must die’ following the latest ‘catastrophic’ maternity scandal to shame our health service. A damning report yesterday exposed the outrage that at least 45 babies died unnecessarily due to ‘deep-rooted’ failures in care at East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust.
DAN HODGES: A tragedy for Truss, but a worse one for Britain. Now we look like a banana republic
A few days after Liz Truss became Prime Minister I saw her in the House of Commons. She looked crushed. As if the weight of the office was already destroying her. Today it has. An incomprehensible 44 days after it began, her premiership is over. What’s happened is obviously a...
Gory bloodbath that would turn even Vlad the Impaler’s stomach
HOW mad it all is. Over on Britain’s mildest broadcaster, the Talking Pictures film channel, ‘trigger warnings’ precede forgotten black-and-white comedies to alert viewers to the dangers of watching scenes of an old-fashioned nature. Switch across to Sky, though, and you’ll see violence so graphic that in...
Awake all night... texts to friends at 4am... PM’s agonising 24 hours in No10 as her fate was sealed
LIZ Truss’s closest allies knew the game was finally up yesterday when their mobile phones started to light up shortly after 4am. The Prime Minister had been texting friends late into the night after a chaotic day in Westminster which saw her sack her home secretary and then plead with her Chief Whip not to resign a few hours later.
Now generations may be spared torment so many of us endured
AT Ashdown House, my smart boarding school - where Viscount Linley, the Queen’s nephew, started the same day as me - ‘safeguarding’ was not in our vocabulary. The violent predators who lived alongside us in the 1970s appeared free to do as they pleased. They stuck their...
