A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Tories now drinking in last chance saloon
AND so closes one of the most extraordinary, most turbulent and most dispiriting chapters in Tory political history. After a premiership even shorter than the leadership race that put her there, Liz Truss has resigned. Announcing on her 44th day in office her intention to step down, the Prime Minister...
Warning of ‘constitutional crisis’ if Boris Johnson returns as PM in face of opposition from MPs
Supporters of Rishi Sunak have warned of a “constitutional crisis” if Boris Johnson becomes the second prime minister in succession to be elected by Tory members in the face of opposition from the party’s MPs.The former PM may find himself faced with a boycott of his government by MPs along the lines of the mass resignation that forced his departure in July, said one minister, who warned that Mr Johnson would not last until 2023, let alone the general election expected in 2024.The warning came after the Johnson camp sensationally claimed to have secured the promise of the 100...
Unions will be barred from halting all trains
UNION barons will be forced to run a certain number of trains and buses during strikes under laws to stop them ‘holding the country to ransom’. The Government will today introduce legislation meaning a minimum number of services must run during walkouts. It will ensure commuters, key workers,...
The wheels have come off the Tory clown car
IN this column on Saturday, the Mail had a blunt message for the Prime Minister: Get your act together - and fast. Four days later, the Government - indeed, the entire Tory party - resembles a clown’s car trundling into a circus big top. It’s clear to everyone the wheels are coming off.
Want to see into the soul of Britain? Watch Gogglebox!
WHAT a stroke of diplomatic genius on the part of the Americans. Their embassy staff are taking a crash course in the secret life of ordinary Brits — by watching Gogglebox. A spokesman for the U.S. State Department, a gentleman with the wonderfully American moniker of Aaron Snipe, revealed this week that a large contingent at the embassy in Nine Elms, London, is addicted to the show.
Where it all went so tragically wrong
THE independent inquiry into maternity services at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust heard ‘harrowing’ accounts from families. Its excoriating report found:. UNCARING STAFF. Staff were at the heart of many of the failures. There was ‘a clear pattern’ of staff providing suboptimal clinical care that led...
Herd the news? First wild bison born in Britain for 6,000 years
THEY were once a common sight roaming the woodlands of prehistoric Britain. Now, for the first time in 6,000 years, a baby bison has been born in the wild in the UK. They were reintroduced as part of a rewilding project to woodland near Canterbury in July - but the new arrival was a surprise because bison do not display obvious signs of pregnancy.
Phone and internet links to the Shetlands severed under the sea
DAMAGE to North Sea cables which cut off phone and internet links and raised fears of Russian espionage is thought to have been caused by a fishing boat, it emerged last night. A major incident was declared in the remote Shetland Islands after the SHEFA-2 communications link was cut in...
DAN HODGES: A tragedy for Truss, but a worse one for Britain. Now we look like a banana republic
A few days after Liz Truss became Prime Minister I saw her in the House of Commons. She looked crushed. As if the weight of the office was already destroying her. Today it has. An incomprehensible 44 days after it began, her premiership is over. What’s happened is obviously a...
Clean your mirrors with tea, blitz the microwave with vinegar... and ditch the Dyson!
AS THE cost of living spirals, employing a cleaner is more of a luxury than ever. Around my area, some people are cutting back on outside help and others have cut down on the hours their cleaner does to save money. Those who do all the chores themselves, meanwhile, are...
Awake all night... texts to friends at 4am... PM’s agonising 24 hours in No10 as her fate was sealed
LIZ Truss’s closest allies knew the game was finally up yesterday when their mobile phones started to light up shortly after 4am. The Prime Minister had been texting friends late into the night after a chaotic day in Westminster which saw her sack her home secretary and then plead with her Chief Whip not to resign a few hours later.
15 under-FOURS referred to trans clinic in two years
AT least 15 children under four have been referred to the NHS’s transgender health service in England in the past two years. A similar number of five-year-olds were referred between 2021-2022 to the controversial Gender Identity Development Service at the Tavistock clinic, the country’s only such service for children.
Ex-RAF top gun (call sign Hooligan) who’s made a killing training China’s fighter pilots
HIS arm resting nonchalantly on the side of the cockpit and with the Tornado’s roof completely removed, dashing Keith Hartley turns to face the camera. He looks every inch the national hero, risking life and limb during this 1988 test flight, which was conducted when Tornados and their pilots were on the front line of the Cold War.
Her speech showed Trumpian levels of dysfunction and denial... rarely have I felt such fury
AFTER six brief weeks of political mayhem, Liz Truss has stood down. Not with a tear in her eye, a tremble of her lip, nor any semblance or sorrow or regret — but with the same baffling arrogance that characterised her catastrophic reign. It was, frankly, unbelievable. Rarely have...
Now generations may be spared torment so many of us endured
AT Ashdown House, my smart boarding school - where Viscount Linley, the Queen’s nephew, started the same day as me - ‘safeguarding’ was not in our vocabulary. The violent predators who lived alongside us in the 1970s appeared free to do as they pleased. They stuck their...
