FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WRGB
Years after funding was secured, Abele Park upgrades are in place
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Four years after hundreds of thousands of dollars were first secured, people in Guilderland can now enjoy upgrades to the town's Abele Park. Elected leaders gathered at the park today to announce state funding that was used to improve the park's amenities. Among the improvements...
WRGB
October 2022: Future location of Chick-fil-A in Clifton Park, in "early 2023"
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The chicken will soon come home to roost. As the former Pier One Imports in Clifton Park is being demolished, Chick-fil-A, Inc. confirms it will open a store there early next year. Friday, they released the following statement:. “It’s our pleasure to confirm we...
WRGB
Silence made most noise to county supervisors over ADA accommodations
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — Silence is all that could be heard when Saratoga Springs resident George Murray signed his concerns about a lack of ADA compliance at this Tuesday’s Saratoga County Board of Supervisors meeting. Mr. Murray's letter was read by a county clerk as an ASL...
WRGB
Capital Region ARPA funds being allocated...depending on the city, county or destination
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was made effective on March 11, 2021. The goal of the $1.9 million COVID-19 Stimulus Package being to speed up the country's recovery from the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Municipalities around the Capital Region received various amounts of funding, some more than...
WRGB
As Ted's exits Lansingburgh, questions emerge on City of Troy's ARPA fund allocation
Residents affectionately call it "The Burgh", as the Lansingburgh section of Troy is a host to some beloved small businesses in the Capital Region, but soon will be without a longtime favorite, Ted's Fish Fry. The Ted's location in Lansingburgh fell victim to many of the financial pressures facing businesses...
WRGB
Albany Police Chief sees progress in Thursday's meeting with residents
Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins met with residents in Pine Hills again Thursday evening, hoping to offer support for residents who have been concerned about recent violence in their community. The chief of police said his goal was to ensure crime is prevented before it even occurs. "We need to...
WRGB
218 New State Troopers join the ranks on Graduation Day
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state added 218 new state troopers to the force. All of them graduating from the 211th session of the basic school of the New York State Police Academy. With Wednesday's graduation, there are now over 4,700 sworn members of the state police. While...
WRGB
New leadership is working to have a decades old theatre fit the community 'like a Glove'
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — The Glove Theatre retakes centerstage. In the mid-1900's, the Glove Theatre was one of the largest entertainment venues in Fulton and Montgomery counties. After going dark during the pandemic, the theatre has come back to life under new leadership. “Although the pace of Gloversville is...
WRGB
Albany police seeking missing teen, Braedon Loveday
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are attempting to locate Braedon Loveday, 15, who was last seen around 4:10 p.m. Friday afternoon on the 300 block of Western Avenue. Loveday is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and approximately 220 lbs. When last seen, he was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and black sneakers.
WRGB
Unity House holds ribbon cutting for new center to help domestic violence victims
LANSINGBURGH, NY (WRGB) — Troy officials and Rensselaer County legislators were present Thursday to cut the ribbon on a new facility that works to help victims of domestic violence. The Kathryn Allen Center for Domestic Violence Services is a 13,500 square foot facility that will house Unity House’s Law...
WRGB
Residents begin to move forward following violence in the Pine Hills neighborhood
As this community moves forward, Residents and business owners are finding ways toward positivity in the neighborhood they love. "You can walk to a restaurant; you can walk to the grocery store, you; can walk to go get flowers; many neighborhoods, you can't do that.", says John Clarkson, Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills President.
WRGB
New law behind rise in assaults in NY prisons and jails, says Albany County Sheriff
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — Assaults are up in prisons across New York State, according to data provided by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Assaults on staff and between inmates statewide are up nearly 33-percent compared to this time last year. Statewide prison assaults by...
WRGB
Strangling case against horse trainer Chad Brown moves forward
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — CBS 6 is staying on top of the case involving high-profile horse trainer Chad Brown - accused of strangling a woman back in August. This is video from when he first appeared in court over the summer. Brown personally didn't show for Friday's routine...
WRGB
Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...
WRGB
New Jersey man accused of burglarizing home, storage unit in Malta
MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a New Jersey man, accused of 2 counts of burglary. Robert E Brown III, 43, is accused of breaking into a home back in April 2021. He's also accused of breaking into the storage unit of the homeowner back in June of 2021.
WRGB
Town of White Creek employee accused of assaulting coworker
WHITE CREEK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cambridge man who is an employee of the White Creek Highway Department has been arrested, accused of assaulting a coworker. Investigators say back on September 20, just after 4:30 PM, Troopers investigated a complaint at the White Creek Highway Department.
WRGB
Accused bail jumper retains new attorney, withdraws plea
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Westerlo man who was captured by police after failing to appear for a court sentencing, has withdrawn his plea. According to the Albany County District Attorney's Office, Andrew Gibson has hired a new attorney and filed a motion to withdraw his plea. Gibson was...
WRGB
Man arrested for assaulting off-duty NYS Trooper
HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) - The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is announcing the arrest of a Princetown man after they say he got into a physical altercation with an off-duty New York State Trooper. The Sheriff's Office says 34 year old Steven Dunn was spotted by the Trooper Tuesday , searching...
WRGB
Firearms stolen from a gun store in Kingsbury
KINGSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a break in at a gun store in Kingsbury. According to investigators, firearms were stolen from Calamity Jane’s, located on Dix Avenue. Police have been on scene all Friday morning as part of the investigation. The...
WRGB
High School Football Game of the Week: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake's Game Prep
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Let's talk about our High School Football Game of the Week because it is a big-time, cross-town rivalry. We're talking about Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake versus Ballston Spa. Today, we stopped by the Spartans practice, and the intensity is real. They realize this is a big rivalry game for them and the surrounding communities, but also, with playoffs two weeks away, this is huge for seeding. Last year, they crushed Ballston Spa 41-7, and coming into this game, they've won five in a row. When I talked to Matt Shell, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Football Head Coach, he said they need to play perfect football to win this big game, and that playoff mentality starts now.
