Albany, NY

WRGB

Years after funding was secured, Abele Park upgrades are in place

GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — Four years after hundreds of thousands of dollars were first secured, people in Guilderland can now enjoy upgrades to the town's Abele Park. Elected leaders gathered at the park today to announce state funding that was used to improve the park's amenities. Among the improvements...
GUILDERLAND, NY
WRGB

Albany Police Chief sees progress in Thursday's meeting with residents

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins met with residents in Pine Hills again Thursday evening, hoping to offer support for residents who have been concerned about recent violence in their community. The chief of police said his goal was to ensure crime is prevented before it even occurs. "We need to...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

218 New State Troopers join the ranks on Graduation Day

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — New York state added 218 new state troopers to the force. All of them graduating from the 211th session of the basic school of the New York State Police Academy. With Wednesday's graduation, there are now over 4,700 sworn members of the state police. While...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany police seeking missing teen, Braedon Loveday

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are attempting to locate Braedon Loveday, 15, who was last seen around 4:10 p.m. Friday afternoon on the 300 block of Western Avenue. Loveday is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and approximately 220 lbs. When last seen, he was wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and black sneakers.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Residents begin to move forward following violence in the Pine Hills neighborhood

As this community moves forward, Residents and business owners are finding ways toward positivity in the neighborhood they love. "You can walk to a restaurant; you can walk to the grocery store, you; can walk to go get flowers; many neighborhoods, you can't do that.", says John Clarkson, Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills President.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Two charged in reported Saratoga County contraband incident

SARATOGA COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — During an inmate visit last week, Rondene Brust was accused of introducing a controlled substance into Saratoga County Correctional Facility. Upon investigation she was found to be passing this dangerous contraband to Bryan Brust. Rondene Brust was arrested and released on bail, but an...
WRGB

New Jersey man accused of burglarizing home, storage unit in Malta

MALTA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office arrested a New Jersey man, accused of 2 counts of burglary. Robert E Brown III, 43, is accused of breaking into a home back in April 2021. He's also accused of breaking into the storage unit of the homeowner back in June of 2021.
MALTA, NY
WRGB

Town of White Creek employee accused of assaulting coworker

WHITE CREEK, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Cambridge man who is an employee of the White Creek Highway Department has been arrested, accused of assaulting a coworker. Investigators say back on September 20, just after 4:30 PM, Troopers investigated a complaint at the White Creek Highway Department.
WHITE CREEK, NY
WRGB

Accused bail jumper retains new attorney, withdraws plea

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Westerlo man who was captured by police after failing to appear for a court sentencing, has withdrawn his plea. According to the Albany County District Attorney's Office, Andrew Gibson has hired a new attorney and filed a motion to withdraw his plea. Gibson was...
WESTERLO, NY
WRGB

Man arrested for assaulting off-duty NYS Trooper

HALFMOON, NY (WRGB) - The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is announcing the arrest of a Princetown man after they say he got into a physical altercation with an off-duty New York State Trooper. The Sheriff's Office says 34 year old Steven Dunn was spotted by the Trooper Tuesday , searching...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Firearms stolen from a gun store in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a break in at a gun store in Kingsbury. According to investigators, firearms were stolen from Calamity Jane’s, located on Dix Avenue. Police have been on scene all Friday morning as part of the investigation. The...
KINGSBURY, NY
WRGB

High School Football Game of the Week: Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake's Game Prep

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Let's talk about our High School Football Game of the Week because it is a big-time, cross-town rivalry. We're talking about Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake versus Ballston Spa. Today, we stopped by the Spartans practice, and the intensity is real. They realize this is a big rivalry game for them and the surrounding communities, but also, with playoffs two weeks away, this is huge for seeding. Last year, they crushed Ballston Spa 41-7, and coming into this game, they've won five in a row. When I talked to Matt Shell, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Football Head Coach, he said they need to play perfect football to win this big game, and that playoff mentality starts now.
BALLSTON LAKE, NY

