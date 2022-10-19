Albany, NY (WRGB) — Let's talk about our High School Football Game of the Week because it is a big-time, cross-town rivalry. We're talking about Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake versus Ballston Spa. Today, we stopped by the Spartans practice, and the intensity is real. They realize this is a big rivalry game for them and the surrounding communities, but also, with playoffs two weeks away, this is huge for seeding. Last year, they crushed Ballston Spa 41-7, and coming into this game, they've won five in a row. When I talked to Matt Shell, Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Football Head Coach, he said they need to play perfect football to win this big game, and that playoff mentality starts now.

BALLSTON LAKE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO