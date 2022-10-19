Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
Princess Anne inherits Queen Elizabeth's most treasured possession worth £1 million
The late Queen Elizabeth II's love for pearls took root in her childhood, but pearls have always had a solid connection to the Royal Family. Author of The Queen's Jewels, Leslie Field, wrote:. Pearls are traditional for Queens going back one thousand years. Express reports that Princess Anne's great-great-great-grandmother, Queen...
mailplus.co.uk
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire. Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
STANDING in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria’s private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
mailplus.co.uk
Could Charles have blocked a general election?
IF Liz Truss had opted for a general election, King Charles could have refused her request. Under the Lascelles Principles, formulated by George VI’s private secretary Sir Alan Lascelles in 1950, the King can refuse an election if it would be detrimental to the economy and, crucially, if he can call on someone able to command a majority in the Commons. Those fearful of losing their seats need to find someone to rally around quickly. Surely they’re echoing the refrain of Dad’s Army’s Private Frazer: ‘We’re doomed!’
mailplus.co.uk
Troubled Friends star Perry: I dumped Julia Roberts because I was scared she'd leave me
FRIENDS star Matthew Perry has told how he wooed Julia Roberts with hundreds of fax messages – before ditching her because he feared she would leave him. Perry, 53, revealed that their romance began after the Pretty Woman actress was approached to appear in the sitcom in 1995. Producers urged him to contact Ms Roberts after she stipulated she would only take a guest role if she could be in a storyline with his character, Chandler Bing.
mailplus.co.uk
Strictly Helen: I practice my steps with my baby
HELEN Skelton has revealed how life as a single mum means she has to learn her Strictly Come Dancing steps while up with her baby in the middle of the night. The television star, left heartbroken when her husband Richie Myler walked out on her and their three children six months ago, has spoken for the first time of how she is coping while trying to compete for the glitterball trophy.
mailplus.co.uk
Would you hang a Hitler in your hall?
WOULD you buy a picture painted by a mass murderer? Could you enjoy music if you knew it had been composed by a monster? Can you disentangle good art from the bad people who sometimes create it?. These are questions Channel 4 hopes to provoke when it airs a debate...
mailplus.co.uk
Film: The In Bruges gang are back… and they’re as darkly comic as before in The Banshees Of Inisherin
If they gave out Oscars for ‘best use of landscape’, writer-director Martin McDonagh would be home and dry. His new film, The Banshees Of Inisherin, filmed on the Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland, looks magnificent, with his characteristically black comedy unfolding against the hills and ancient stone-walled fields and trackways of his fictional island. Life here, we can quickly imagine, has been tough for a long time.
‘House of the Dragon’ Crew Burst Into Inappropriate Laughter After Serious Episode 9 Scene
'House of the Dragon' director Clare Kilner described a very serious scene which gave the cast and crew the giggles after filming it for so long.
mailplus.co.uk
Why are people fascinated with me? It’s like watching a car crash, you can’t look away
ON A weekday morning in New York, Anna Sorokin cuts quite the dash on a visit to her probation officer. In a black Yves Saint Laurent trench coat, Maje jumpsuit and four-inch Gianvito Rossi stilettos, she looks more like a Hollywood star than a freshly released prisoner. Only at second...
mailplus.co.uk
Macca’s fine and Dandy as comic strip goes on display
HIS boyhood dream to be in The Dandy was finally fulfilled in its last print issue ten years ago. Now an unpublished cartoon strip starring Sir Paul McCartney has gone on display at the Liverpool Beatles Museum. The half-finished storyboard was created by cartoonist Nigel Parkinson for The Dandy comic,...
BBC News guest's unfortunate caption when she appeared on TV segment has the Internet in stitches
Viewers saw the funny side of a BBC News caption which innocently described a woman's job title. Clare Connelly, the chief financial officer a bottling company based in Sunderland, found herself the centre of attention on social media after being interviewed. An unfortunately worded caption stated her name, followed by...
mailplus.co.uk
This week’s radio
SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES SATURDAY, 7PM, CLASSIC FM ★★★★. Disney’s magical, music-filled Fantasia (pictured) was the first film to incorporate surround sound, and 82 years after its release it can still knock your socks off. Andrew Collins picks highlights from the dazzling multi-composer score, in a programme celebrating cinematic firsts.
mailplus.co.uk
All Truss-ed up!
■ COULD Liz and Jerry add HS2 to their U-turn list and save us billions?. BARBARA COOPER, Chetwode, Bucks. ■ THE Tories are dead parrots. They have ceased to be. JOHN KENNEDY, Hornchurch, East London. ■ WHO said turkeys don’t vote for Christmas?. LAURENCE STEVENS, Wilmslow, Cheshire. ■ AT...
It's A '90s Thing! 19 Halloween Episodes From The Influential Decade
Nostalgia and chill during spooky season is a must.
mailplus.co.uk
In which Liz revisits the men in her life
Liz has been sent an unexpected gift from New York, and luckily this time it’s NOT from a man. Nic has been to see Comedian Tom Allen, but almost didn’t make it due to a run-in with a curry. The pair are celebrating 40 years of You Magazine and Liz is looking back at all the men she’s dated. Plus a reader is wondering if Liz has any sense of self-preservation!
mailplus.co.uk
Meghan’s co-star: If it wasn’t for ‘bimbo’ role she wouldn’t have met Prince Harry
The epitome of the struggling actress, Meghan was so strapped for cash as she drove around Los Angeles from one failed audition to another that she couldn’t even afford to get her Ford Explorer repaired when the door locks broke. For months she had to get into it by...
mailplus.co.uk
Gory bloodbath that would turn even Vlad the Impaler’s stomach
HOW mad it all is. Over on Britain’s mildest broadcaster, the Talking Pictures film channel, ‘trigger warnings’ precede forgotten black-and-white comedies to alert viewers to the dangers of watching scenes of an old-fashioned nature. Switch across to Sky, though, and you’ll see violence so graphic that in...
mailplus.co.uk
Love rival slashed in the face with a scent-bottle stiletto
ITS makers describe it as a symbol of ‘passion, sophistication and beauty’. But a court heard a woman used an ‘iconic’ stiletto-shaped perfume bottle to hit a love rival in the head during a confrontation at King Charles’s model village of Poundbury. Jessica Baker, 20,...
mailplus.co.uk
Awake all night... texts to friends at 4am... PM’s agonising 24 hours in No10 as her fate was sealed
LIZ Truss’s closest allies knew the game was finally up yesterday when their mobile phones started to light up shortly after 4am. The Prime Minister had been texting friends late into the night after a chaotic day in Westminster which saw her sack her home secretary and then plead with her Chief Whip not to resign a few hours later.
Comments / 0