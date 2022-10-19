Read full article on original website
BBC
Speeding Manchester driver killed man in police chase crash jailed
A speeding driver who killed a passenger and seriously injured two other people when he crashed into a taxi has been jailed. Elliot Martin, 21, of Manchester, hit speeds of 65mph (105km/h) in a 30mph zone after failing to stop for Greater Manchester Police officers in Yewtree Road, Fallowfield, in March 2021.
Missing 12-year-old found dead in a trunk
Investigators in Paris are questioning a man and a woman suspected of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl whose body was found in a trunk on Friday.
"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot
A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
International Business Times
60-year-old Woman Stripped, Tied To Tree Over Suspicion Of Being A Witch
A 60-year-old Indian woman accused a trio of stripping her and tying her to a tree after locals suspected her of being a witch. The incident took place in a village located in the Indian state of Jharkhand, police said Thursday. Residents in the woman's village branded her as a witch, leading to her being stripped and tied to a tree as part of the so-called witch-hunting led by a group of people.
Schoolgirl passengers, 14 and 15, killed in horror crash as 16-year-old ‘joyride’ driver charged over deaths
TWO schoolgirls were killed in a horror “joyride” crash and cops have arrested a 16-year-old boy. Cops believe four teenagers were "joy-riding" in a Toyota sedan on Saturday night when the vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in wet weather. The two girls, aged 14...
Idaho authorities have identified 4 people who were killed in a potato truck crash
Authorities have identified four people who were killed in an eastern Idaho crash between a potato truck and passenger car Wednesday evening. The Bannock County Coroner's Office said Delight Moemberg, 44; Deborah Pabawena, 63; Philip Ponzo, 28; and Faedem Fidim, 37, were killed in the collision near Chubbuck. All four were Fort Hall residents, officials with The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes said.
Update: Police say car found buried for decades in Atherton backyard was stolen
ATHERTON -- Police in Atherton on Friday said they have determined the car that was found buried in the yard of a multi-million dollar home was reported stolen over 30 years ago.The car was discovered Thursday morning by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton, police said in a news release. Cadaver dogs alerted to possible human remains but none had been found so far, according to Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen. The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department is also assisting in the investigation.Police said the vehicle was buried approximately four or five feet into the ground, likely sometime in...
Haunting doorbell footage shows teens asking neighbours for help after escaping abuse
Haunting doorbell footage shows the moment twin teenagers went door-to-door seeking help from their neighbours after escaping alleged abuse at their family home in Texas. Barefoot and holding handcuffs, this video shows the siblings asking the occupant of the house in Cyprus, near Houston, to let them inside. The teenage boy said he and his sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse in their home, authorities reported in court records.Their mother, Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested after police issued a missing children alert for five other children.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Government urged to act after 7-year inquiry into child sex abuseTeenagers ‘throw planks of wood’ onto high street after climbing onto roof of shopDonald Trump officially subpoenaed by January 6 Committee
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
Tragedy as boy, 12, dies after turning up at a house with horrific injuries near the scene of mysterious crash where smashed car was found empty
A 12-year-old boy has died from severe injuries he is believed to have suffered in a horror car crash. Police are investigating the boy's death after responding to a car accident in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday. A Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive at about...
BBC
Police officer screamed in agony when crushed by high-speed chase driver
A police officer screamed in agony as he was crushed between two cars after a high-speed chase, a court has heard. Police deployed a stinger device to puncture the tyres of Charlie Deans' car after he drove at speeds of up to 90mph in Aberdeenshire in 2019. As Sgt Graeme...
Horror pictures show car crash that killed six people in their 20s after vehicle smashed into a tree
A DEVASTATING car accident has killed six people in their early-to-mid twenties and left the vehicle completely destroyed after smashing into a tree. Police were notified of the tragic wreck upon receiving a recorded 911 call around 2:16 am on Sunday from an iPhone that detailed the owner was in an accident and not responding to their phone.
Man Films Toddler Left in Car While Mom Shops: 'Can't Believe This'
"There is no safe amount of time for a child of any age to be left alone in a vehicle," said Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety.
3 accused of locking 9-year-old in ‘dog lot’ overnight in Lexington, sheriff’s office says
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a “dog lot,” according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant to be honest with you,” Simmons said during a […]
Cyclist, 21, is 'murdered' by four men who chased him down the street and killed him after he collided with their car
A murder investigation has today been launched after a cyclist was chased down and killed after being involved in a crash with a car. Detectives say four males got out of the car and launched a fatal attack on the 21-year-old cyclist following the crash in Cippenham, in Slough. The...
Two people are killed after Porsche they were travelling in hit tree in horror crash
Two people have been killed after the Porsche they were travelling in hit a tree in a horror crash. The blue supercar crashed into a tree on Lower Road in Royston, Hertfordshire on Saturday. The 150mph vehicle careered off the quiet country road outside the small village of Croydon. Emergency...
A 14-year-old girl in Florida took $13,500 in cash from her grandma's life savings and gave it out to her classmates, police says
Police showed up at Lake Weir Middle School on Thursday following reports that the girl was giving out hundreds of dollars to other students.
Self-Defense: Black Woman Won’t Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Firefighter Who Was Choking Her Male Friend At Gas Station
Black woman won't be charged for fatal shooting of a firefighter named Anthony “Tony” Santi during a fight with a her friend at gas station
