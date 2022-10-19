Everton manager Frank Lampard believes striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin will give himself a chance of making England's World Cup squad if he can stay fit and in form. In the 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace the 25-year-old scored for the first time since the goal which kept the Toffees in the Premier League last May, coincidentally also against Palace and in front of the Gwladys Street end.

13 MINUTES AGO