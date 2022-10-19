Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
Hawa Cissoko: West Ham contact police over ‘racist and abusive’ messages sent to defender
West Ham have announced they have contacted police and social media companies regarding “a number of racist and abusive messages” sent to defender Hawa Cissoko after the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend.Saturday’s Women’s Super League contest at the Poundland Bescot Stadium saw Cissoko sent off late on following an altercation with Villa’s Sarah Mayling.Cissoko posted a message on Twitter later that day saying: “It’s lucky that not much affects me! Because some nonsense and (very aggressive) insults are flying around! It makes you want to kill yourself!”On Thursday, the 25-year-old France international’s club released a statement that said: “West...
Manchester United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Is Removed From First Team Squad
Cristiano Ronaldo has been temporarily removed from Manchester United’s first team squad and will not play against Chelsea this weekend.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Pro Soccer Player Takes Both Girlfriend and Ex to Event: 'GOAT'
Karim Benzema was awarded the Ballon d'Or for being the best soccer player in the world in 2022 but that isn't all people are talking about after the ceremony.
Gerrard's out of a job, Lampard has little room for error and it looks bright for Arteta and Vieira... but Keane and Scholes should stick to TV! How Premier League's best midfielders have fared as bosses
They were all masters of the midfield art. Whether creative dynamos carrying their teams forward or tenacious defensive shielders, all made an impact on the Premier League during their pomp. All have taken the path into management after hanging up their boots but it's fair comment to say it's been...
Report: Erling Haaland Rejected Bayern Munich In The Summer For One Reason
After rumours of several sides being interested in Erling Haaland it has been reported that the Norwegian international rejected Bayern Munich.
mailplus.co.uk
I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate
I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
Erik ten Hag vows to 'DEAL WITH' Cristiano Ronaldo TODAY after he stormed down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford before full-time after not being brought on during Man United's 2-0 win over Spurs
Erik ten Hag will take action over Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest strop on Thursday after the Portugal star stormed away from Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford before full-time. Ronaldo responded to being left on the bench as an unused substitute by disappearing down the tunnel in...
Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing
It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
Yardbarker
Watch: ‘Absolute disgrace’ – LFC fans won’t believe latest hilarious Cristiano Ronaldo tantrum
Liverpool fans will be even more grateful for the wonderful team spirit and group of characters Jurgen Klopp has fostered at Anfield after observing Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest tantrum. The Portuguese star was spotted departing Old Trafford early – despite his side being 2-0 up before the start of extra-time...
Jurgen Klopp reveals he was forced into a late change before Liverpool's defeat at Nottingham Forest after Thiago woke up with 'the pain of a bad ear infection' and had to be replaced by Curtis Jones at the last minute
Jurgen Klopp was forced to alter his plans for Saturday's game at Nottingham Forest when influential midfielder Thiago Alcantara needed an emergency trip to hospital after complaining of serious ear problems. Klopp revealed that Thiago had woken up at 5.15am in agony and called for the team doctor who informed...
Yardbarker
Graeme Souness surprisingly takes Ronaldo’s defence amid sad situation
Pundit and Daily Mail columnist Graeme Souness has weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation – but surprisingly has taken the side of the forward. Ronaldo will not feature for Manchester United at all during their match against Chelsea on Saturday evening after refusing to come on as a substitute in the later stages of United’s 2-0 win vs Tottenham Hotspur. He has also been made to train alone.
Casemiro’s injury-time header rescues point for Manchester United at Chelsea
A 94th minute goal from Casemiro secured Manchester United a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, who led through a late Jorginho penalty
Watch Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool Match Highlights, Former Red Awoniyi Scores Winner
Watch the highlights as Nottingham Forest beat Liverpool on Saturday thanks to a Taiwo Awoniyi goal.
Watch: Jorginho Scores Late Penalty Against Manchester United
Jorginho scored yet another penalty in Chelsea's draw against big six rivals Manchester United.
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...
Yardbarker
Jurgen Klopp gives honest verdict following Liverpool’s crucial win against West Ham
Jurgen Klopp has given an honest reflection on his side’s performance as Liverpool saw out a crucial 1-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday evening. After a disappointing start to the season for the Merseyside team, momentum is starting to build again at Liverpool after two consecutive wins have boosted them to seventh place in the Premier League table.
Yardbarker
Liverpool ‘keeping tabs’ on Dortmund teenager that has ‘blown away’ Jurgen Klopp – report
Liverpool are reportedly interesting in ‘luring’ Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko to Anfield with Jurgen Klopp believed to be ‘blown away’ by the teenager star. The 17-year-old, who has already made 52 senior appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, is also attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, this comes courtesy of a report from Football Insider (via Football365).
Comments / 1