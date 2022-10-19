ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Hawa Cissoko: West Ham contact police over ‘racist and abusive’ messages sent to defender

West Ham have announced they have contacted police and social media companies regarding “a number of racist and abusive messages” sent to defender Hawa Cissoko after the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend.Saturday’s Women’s Super League contest at the Poundland Bescot Stadium saw Cissoko sent off late on following an altercation with Villa’s Sarah Mayling.Cissoko posted a message on Twitter later that day saying: “It’s lucky that not much affects me! Because some nonsense and (very aggressive) insults are flying around! It makes you want to kill yourself!”On Thursday, the 25-year-old France international’s club released a statement that said: “West...
Daily Mail

Gerrard's out of a job, Lampard has little room for error and it looks bright for Arteta and Vieira... but Keane and Scholes should stick to TV! How Premier League's best midfielders have fared as bosses

They were all masters of the midfield art. Whether creative dynamos carrying their teams forward or tenacious defensive shielders, all made an impact on the Premier League during their pomp. All have taken the path into management after hanging up their boots but it's fair comment to say it's been...
mailplus.co.uk

I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate

I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag vows to 'DEAL WITH' Cristiano Ronaldo TODAY after he stormed down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford before full-time after not being brought on during Man United's 2-0 win over Spurs

Erik ten Hag will take action over Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest strop on Thursday after the Portugal star stormed away from Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford before full-time. Ronaldo responded to being left on the bench as an unused substitute by disappearing down the tunnel in...
The Associated Press

Gerrard’s path to Liverpool job hits bump after Villa firing

It seemed the natural and seemingly logical next step in Steven Gerrard’s managerial journey, not that he would ever express it publicly himself. After a successful 3 ½ years in a pressure-cooker environment at Scottish giant Rangers, he would — many presumed — spend a few seasons coaching Aston Villa to build enough Premier League experience to be the fitting replacement for Jurgen Klopp at his beloved Liverpool.
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp reveals he was forced into a late change before Liverpool's defeat at Nottingham Forest after Thiago woke up with 'the pain of a bad ear infection' and had to be replaced by Curtis Jones at the last minute

Jurgen Klopp was forced to alter his plans for Saturday's game at Nottingham Forest when influential midfielder Thiago Alcantara needed an emergency trip to hospital after complaining of serious ear problems. Klopp revealed that Thiago had woken up at 5.15am in agony and called for the team doctor who informed...
Yardbarker

Graeme Souness surprisingly takes Ronaldo’s defence amid sad situation

Pundit and Daily Mail columnist Graeme Souness has weighed in on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation – but surprisingly has taken the side of the forward. Ronaldo will not feature for Manchester United at all during their match against Chelsea on Saturday evening after refusing to come on as a substitute in the later stages of United’s 2-0 win vs Tottenham Hotspur. He has also been made to train alone.
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Walks Off Pitch During Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to walk down the Old Trafford tunnel early despite his side being 2-0 up against Tottenham on Wednesday night. Manchester United put in one of their best performances of the campaign so far with a dominant display over Antonio Conte’s dire Spurs side. United controlled and...
Yardbarker

Jurgen Klopp gives honest verdict following Liverpool’s crucial win against West Ham

Jurgen Klopp has given an honest reflection on his side’s performance as Liverpool saw out a crucial 1-0 win against West Ham on Wednesday evening. After a disappointing start to the season for the Merseyside team, momentum is starting to build again at Liverpool after two consecutive wins have boosted them to seventh place in the Premier League table.
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘keeping tabs’ on Dortmund teenager that has ‘blown away’ Jurgen Klopp – report

Liverpool are reportedly interesting in ‘luring’ Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko to Anfield with Jurgen Klopp believed to be ‘blown away’ by the teenager star. The 17-year-old, who has already made 52 senior appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, is also attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, this comes courtesy of a report from Football Insider (via Football365).

