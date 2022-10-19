Having Jeremy Hunt take over as Chancellor is like ordering a rump steak on your Ocado shop and finding they’ve replaced it with a tofu burger

Read full article on original website
Could Charles have blocked a general election?
IF Liz Truss had opted for a general election, King Charles could have refused her request. Under the Lascelles Principles, formulated by George VI’s private secretary Sir Alan Lascelles in 1950, the King can refuse an election if it would be detrimental to the economy and, crucially, if he can call on someone able to command a majority in the Commons. Those fearful of losing their seats need to find someone to rally around quickly. Surely they’re echoing the refrain of Dad’s Army’s Private Frazer: ‘We’re doomed!’
Tories now drinking in last chance saloon
AND so closes one of the most extraordinary, most turbulent and most dispiriting chapters in Tory political history. After a premiership even shorter than the leadership race that put her there, Liz Truss has resigned. Announcing on her 44th day in office her intention to step down, the Prime Minister...
Party members are no fools. They know a winner when they see one
THERE is a simple solution to all this chaos. We already have a democratically elected leader for the Government, the party and the country. Arguably, the Tories don’t even need another leadership election. For Boris Johnson was decisively chosen in 2019 by the Conservative membership and subsequently backed by...
We’ve ended up with a palace coup staged by Remainers determined to keep us in lockstep with the EU
HERE’S a plan. In the interests of stability, why don’t the Tories cut out the middle man and invite Keir Starmer to become Prime Minister in a Government of National Unity?. After all, he’s nailed on to get the job after the next general election. It’s not...
DAN HODGES: A tragedy for Truss, but a worse one for Britain. Now we look like a banana republic
A few days after Liz Truss became Prime Minister I saw her in the House of Commons. She looked crushed. As if the weight of the office was already destroying her. Today it has. An incomprehensible 44 days after it began, her premiership is over. What’s happened is obviously a...
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Russians withdrew $7.5 billion in Sept as they left the country - central bank
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday.
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
Ignore the analysts’ misinformation oil slick: Biden is making real progress on energy
Under the influence of Saudi and Russian oil producers, oil and gas experts have ignored genuine accomplishments by the Biden administration.
The wheels have come off the Tory clown car
IN this column on Saturday, the Mail had a blunt message for the Prime Minister: Get your act together - and fast. Four days later, the Government - indeed, the entire Tory party - resembles a clown’s car trundling into a circus big top. It’s clear to everyone the wheels are coming off.
Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with a 'worsening shortage of capable officers' and four of the five commanding generals fired since war began, MoD reveals
Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with the war in Ukraine being spearheaded by rookie officers as Putin's forces are beaten back on the battlefield. Four out of five of Russia's top generals have been sacked since the start of the war, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today, with...
Scorned Russian Mothers Use Putin’s Draft to Rat Out Deadbeat Exes
Vladimir Putin’s mobilization order has failed miserably to stoke patriotism among most ordinary Russians—and it appears not to have had much success on the battlefield, but there is at least one unexpected perk for some women: dealing with deadbeat ex-husbands.“Immediately after Putin’s speech, the idea came to me: if my ex-husband goes to war, we would be paid back because he will get official payments into an account that can’t be hidden [from the courts],” one woman told the investigative outlet Verstka.Identified only by the pseudonym Irina, she is one of several women who says she ratted out her ex...
For the sake of the country, Boris and Rishi must do a deal
THERE is no easy way of putting it. The Conservative Party is at risk of extinction. The past few weeks have been nothing short of traumatic for the country, of course, but for the party they have represented an existential crisis. Tory factions have been inflicting all-out war on one another - and now a new leadership contest threatens to reopen old wounds.
US reminds pro-Putin Hungary it's a Western ally
The US embassy in Budapest has hit back at weeks of vitriolic anti-American comments from Viktor Orban's Fidesz government over the war in Ukraine. A one-minute video posted by the embassy this week on Twitter presented five anti-US remarks by government figures or their media allies. Viewers were asked to...
Labour take 39-point lead in polls
LABOUR has taken a huge 39-point lead over the Tories, according to a new poll. The PeoplePolling survey put Labour on 53 per cent, with the Tories slumping to 14 per cent - the lowest Westminster election poll score for the Conservative Party for at least 50 years. The Tories...
Berlusconi reveals he’s ‘reconnected’ with Putin and received a ‘sweet’ letter from Russian leader
Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi has been caught boasting that he recently reconnected with Vladimir Putin after the pair exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and a “sweet” letter for the Russian leader’s recent birthday. The former Italian premier revealed the inner details of his social calender to his...
All Truss-ed up!
■ COULD Liz and Jerry add HS2 to their U-turn list and save us billions?. BARBARA COOPER, Chetwode, Bucks. ■ THE Tories are dead parrots. They have ceased to be. JOHN KENNEDY, Hornchurch, East London. ■ WHO said turkeys don’t vote for Christmas?. LAURENCE STEVENS, Wilmslow, Cheshire. ■ AT...
The day after she resigned... smiling Truss does a runner from the PM
LIZ Truss looked surprisingly upbeat as she returned from a run in central London yesterday morning. Despite holding the unenviable title of the shortest-lived Prime Minister in history after resigning just 44 days into her premiership, Miss Truss was spotted smiling after her morning jog. It was seemingly business as...
China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
