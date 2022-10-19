Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
Death, tax . . . and drinking
‘THE only things certain in life are death, taxes and maybe drinking,’ the boss of Naked Wines declared as he unveiled a turnaround plan for the business. Nick Devlin is under pressure to shake up the company as lacklustre growth, over-zealous expansion plans and growing worries around the state of the economy and consumer spending left it facing a cash crunch.
Has Truss done a reverse on smart motorways too?
LIZ Truss was yesterday accused of a fresh U-turn over her pledge to scrap smart motorways. Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said ministers will not axe the controversial roads, but will continue the last Government’s policy of ‘pausing’ their roll-out. During the Conservative leadership contest last summer, Miss...
Clean your mirrors with tea, blitz the microwave with vinegar... and ditch the Dyson!
AS THE cost of living spirals, employing a cleaner is more of a luxury than ever. Around my area, some people are cutting back on outside help and others have cut down on the hours their cleaner does to save money. Those who do all the chores themselves, meanwhile, are...
