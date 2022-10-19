Read full article on original website
Deaths of babies at hospital where Lucy Letby worked were 'coincidence': Nurse is 'being blamed' over 'failings of care at the neonatal unit' her lawyers say - after she penned note, 'I killed them on purpose'
Lucy Letby is a 'dedicated nurse' who 'wanted to care for babies she looked after' not murder them, her barrister told her trial today. Ben Myers KC told Manchester Crown Court there were failings in the care of newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital but 'she should not get the blame' based 'firmly on coincidence'.
Lucy Letby trial: ‘Trust me’ nurse told mother after parent walked in on her ‘attacking baby’
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at a neonatal unit told the mother of one of the infants she killed “trust me” after the parent walked in on her attacking the child, a court heard.The mother interrupted Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies – attacking her son but did not realise it at the time, jurors were told.The baby, a twin boy known as child E, was “distressed” and bleeding from the mouth when his mother arrived. Letby is said to have tried to reassure her, telling the mother: “Trust...
Mother shares story after inquiry finds 45 baby deaths could have been avoided at Kent hospitals
A mother has shared her traumatic story after an inquiry found that 45 babies could have survived in better care at East Kent NHS Hospitals Trust.Danielle Clark, mother to Noah, who was born at QEQM Hospital in Margate in 2013, explained how a series of failings led to her son being sent to London for life-saving surgery.“He was dying in front of our eyes basically, we just kept being told we were first-time parents, anxious, but that wasn’t the case,” she explained.“Babies are dying, women are dying, just through bad care, pure neglect.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon says'What sort of world do you belong in?' Mark Drakeford shouts at Andrew RT DaviesJeremy Hunt: A look at the new chancellor's political career
Baby deaths: 45 infants would have lived with better care – report
Some 45 babies would have most likely survived if they had received good care at an NHS trust, an inquiry has found.Infants died while others were left badly hurt as a result of failings at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.Mothers were also left injured in the latest maternity scandal to hit the NHS.Dr Bill Kirkup, chairman of the independent inquiry into the trust, one of the biggest in England, said his panel heard “harrowing” accounts from families receiving “suboptimal” care.“An overriding theme, raised us with time and time again, is the failure of the trust’s staff to take...
rsvplive.ie
Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy
The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
Seven-month-old baby girl is left fighting for her life after being 'assaulted' at nursery: Police arrest woman in her 30s
A baby girl has been left fighting for her life after she was allegedly assaulted at a nursery, police have said. Greater Manchester Police arrested a woman in her 30s on suspicion of assault and child cruelty after the seven-month-old toddler became critically ill at Kids Around The Clock nursery in Oldham.
Woman spends days in hospital after dog accidentally pooped on her face while she was asleep
A woman and her beloved dog became a lot closer in the most unexpected way. Amanda Gommo, 51, was taking an afternoon nap when her chihuahua, Belle became ill and had diarrhoea. The mum-of-three was asleep with her mouth open top and tailing with Belle who accidentally did a poo...
Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’
A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
Parents of brain-damaged baby boy who tried to breathe after doctors said he was dead say they are ‘devastated’ after High Court appeal to keep his life support fails
The parents of a brain-damaged baby, who a nurse noticed trying breathe after doctors declared him dead four months ago, have lost their last-ditch appeal to keep him on life support. The boy, known only as A and who will be six months old tomorrow, is in a specialist unit...
WALA-TV FOX10
1-year-old baby in ICU suffering from severe burns, child’s father allegedly poured boiling water on her
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Disturbing details coming out on child abuse allegations involving boiling water. The details are very disturbing. Niktoria Lett says her 1-year-old daughter, Royalty, is at USA’s Children’s and Women’s hospital suffering from severe burns. “19% of her head is burnt up, like all...
Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage
Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears
A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
I was told my unborn baby was dead in the womb – until I asked key question
A MUM-to-be was wrongly told by doctors her unborn baby had died in the womb, before scans revealed her son was alive. Hannah Cole, 26, was admitted to Bradford Royal Infirmary in October after she experienced some unexpected bleeding while she was 22 weeks pregnant. After some scan doctors revealed...
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised
It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Nurse ‘searched for five-day-old boy’s parents on Facebook hours after murdering him’, court told
A nurse accused of murdering seven babies searched for one of the infant’s parents on Facebook hours after killing the five-day-old boy by injecting air into his stomach through a nose tube, a court has heard.Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies at a hospital neonatal unit – killed the baby boy, child C, only six days after murdering for the first time, jurors have been told.The timings suggested that Letby’s search for child C’s parents on Facebook was “one of the first things she did when waking up".Letby, 32, has denied...
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
'I'm not a child abuser': Daycare worker apologizes after being fired for terrorizing children with a 'Scream' mask
The Mississippi daycare worker apologized after being fired for taunting and chasing children around the classroom.
Incredibly rare moment baby girl is born INSIDE her amniotic sac in a one in 80,000 event
Incredible images have captured an extremely rare case of a baby being born while still inside their amniotic sac. The birth took place at Hospital Evangelico in Ipora, Goias State, west-central Brazil on 10th October. The heavily pregnant Naiara Santos needed a caesarean to deliver her twin daughters. While the...
