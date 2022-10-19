ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Deaths of babies at hospital where Lucy Letby worked were 'coincidence': Nurse is 'being blamed' over 'failings of care at the neonatal unit' her lawyers say - after she penned note, 'I killed them on purpose'

Lucy Letby is a 'dedicated nurse' who 'wanted to care for babies she looked after' not murder them, her barrister told her trial today. Ben Myers KC told Manchester Crown Court there were failings in the care of newborns at Countess of Chester Hospital but 'she should not get the blame' based 'firmly on coincidence'.
The Independent

Lucy Letby trial: ‘Trust me’ nurse told mother after parent walked in on her ‘attacking baby’

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at a neonatal unit told the mother of one of the infants she killed “trust me” after the parent walked in on her attacking the child, a court heard.The mother interrupted Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies – attacking her son but did not realise it at the time, jurors were told.The baby, a twin boy known as child E, was “distressed” and bleeding from the mouth when his mother arrived. Letby is said to have tried to reassure her, telling the mother: “Trust...
The Independent

Mother shares story after inquiry finds 45 baby deaths could have been avoided at Kent hospitals

A mother has shared her traumatic story after an inquiry found that 45 babies could have survived in better care at East Kent NHS Hospitals Trust.Danielle Clark, mother to Noah, who was born at QEQM Hospital in Margate in 2013, explained how a series of failings led to her son being sent to London for life-saving surgery.“He was dying in front of our eyes basically, we just kept being told we were first-time parents, anxious, but that wasn’t the case,” she explained.“Babies are dying, women are dying, just through bad care, pure neglect.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon says'What sort of world do you belong in?' Mark Drakeford shouts at Andrew RT DaviesJeremy Hunt: A look at the new chancellor's political career
The Independent

Baby deaths: 45 infants would have lived with better care – report

Some 45 babies would have most likely survived if they had received good care at an NHS trust, an inquiry has found.Infants died while others were left badly hurt as a result of failings at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust.Mothers were also left injured in the latest maternity scandal to hit the NHS.Dr Bill Kirkup, chairman of the independent inquiry into the trust, one of the biggest in England, said his panel heard “harrowing” accounts from families receiving “suboptimal” care.“An overriding theme, raised us with time and time again, is the failure of the trust’s staff to take...
rsvplive.ie

Funeral details confirmed for father and daughter who died in Creeslough tragedy

The funeral details have been confirmed for the father and daughter who died in the Creeslough tragedy. Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe will be laid to rest on Saturday, 15 October. The pair lost their lives in the explosion at a filling station in Creeslough,...
The Independent

Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’

A hospital in Australia is under investigation after nurses allegedly sent a man to the morgue in a body bag while still alive. Kevin Reid, a palliative care patient, supposedly died in Rockingham General Hospital on 5 September. But a doctor’s discovery suggests the patient could have actually died on 6 September – despite having already been sent to the morgue.The realisation that a grave error was made struck when the doctor unzipped the body bag and found fresh blood on the patient’s gown and saw his eyes were open, according to reports. On 5 September, nurses believed Mr...
The Independent

Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
Daily Mail

Newborn baby died after his delivery was delayed because two other mothers were given priority at hospital where only one operating theatre was available, inquest hears

A baby died five days after his birth after suffering brain damage caused by severe oxygen deprivation and skull fractures during his delivery. Jay Whewell lost her son Freddie after his delivery in the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital maternity unit was delayed, an inquest heard on Wednesday. Mrs Whewell and two...
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
The Independent

Nurse ‘searched for five-day-old boy’s parents on Facebook hours after murdering him’, court told

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies searched for one of the infant’s parents on Facebook hours after killing the five-day-old boy by injecting air into his stomach through a nose tube, a court has heard.Lucy Letby – who is also alleged to have attempted to murder 10 other babies at a hospital neonatal unit – killed the baby boy, child C, only six days after murdering for the first time, jurors have been told.The timings suggested that Letby’s search for child C’s parents on Facebook was “one of the first things she did when waking up".Letby, 32, has denied...

