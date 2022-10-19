A mother has shared her traumatic story after an inquiry found that 45 babies could have survived in better care at East Kent NHS Hospitals Trust.Danielle Clark, mother to Noah, who was born at QEQM Hospital in Margate in 2013, explained how a series of failings led to her son being sent to London for life-saving surgery.“He was dying in front of our eyes basically, we just kept being told we were first-time parents, anxious, but that wasn’t the case,” she explained.“Babies are dying, women are dying, just through bad care, pure neglect.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK economy ‘fundamentally on the wrong path’, Nicola Sturgeon says'What sort of world do you belong in?' Mark Drakeford shouts at Andrew RT DaviesJeremy Hunt: A look at the new chancellor's political career

3 DAYS AGO