ConsumerAffairs
Cuddle up or pay up, America. Your utility bill could bite you where it hurts this winter.
Might as well start with the bad news. In the last year, the cost of heating your home with gas has gone up 33.5%; with electricity, 15.9%. But, with a colder-than-average winter forecast for much of the country and the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the cost of energy, the winter 2022-23 outlook is raising the temperature on consumers’ wallets.
straightarrownews.com
Heating costs expected to rise, blackouts possible as gas supplies tighten
Officials in the United States and United Kingdom are warning about potential ramifications of a diminishing natural gas supply, including higher heating costs and even potential blackouts during the upcoming winter months. The gas supply to both countries has been threatened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and was further hurt by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
Struggling families ‘unplugging fridges and ovens’ to save money as energy and food prices soar
Families struggling with the cost of living crisis are unplugging ovens and fridges to save on energy costs, according to frontline charities.Parents are also skipping meals to be able to provide for their children amid soaring food prices, which are rising at the fastest rate since 1980.The price of a weekly basic basket of food for an adult has surged by 15 per cent in the last six months, with the average shop now costing £49.36 per week for a man and £45.55 per week for a woman, according to charity The Food Foundation.The annual energy bill for a...
Railroads reject latest proposal from third largest union, as strike date looms
US freight railroads rejected a new sick leave proposal from a union of track maintenance workers that is threatening to go on strike in less than 30 days without a new labor deal.
BBC
Cost of living: The people trying to make ends meet as costs spiral
As people across the UK face a winter in the grasp of a cost of living crisis, the BBC in East Yorkshire has been following members of one coastal community to see the impact of rising prices. BBC News' Caroline Bilton spoke to residents to find out how they are coping.
natureworldnews.com
Why Space Heaters Are Best to Reduce Electricity Costs?
When it comes to choosing the right space heater, there are several factors that you should consider, including size, energy efficiency, and portability. These factors can greatly impact your decision. For instance, if you are concerned about your electricity bill, you can purchase a space heater or a portable model which is an environment-free option for you.
mailplus.co.uk
£98m wasted on outdated criminal tags
AVOIDABLE mistakes in upgrading the electronic tagging of criminals have wasted £98million of public money, MPs said yesterday. The failure of the new IT system means tagging schemes now rely on outdated and costly software. The Commons public accounts committee said the loss of at least £98million on the...
More Network Rail strikes announced as workers to walk out on three days in November
Network Rail workers are set to strike on three new dates in November in the bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions, threatening fresh disruption to train services across the UK.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on 3, 5 and 7 November. RMT members on London Overground and London Underground will also strike on 3 November in separate disputes.The union accused Network Rail of attempting to impose “drastic changes” in working practices on its staff and of writing directly to staff “undermining delicate talks”.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The dishonesty of Network...
BBC
Rising oil price brings worries for rural households
Many rural households are worrying about heating their homes this winter, as the price of oil increases. The government has promised £100 to support people who use heating oil, but no details have been announced. The Countryside Alliance says more needs to be done to help householders cope with...
BBC
Cost of living: A place to get in out of the cold
The rocketing cost of gas, electricity and oil has prompted local churches and community groups to offer shelter to people struggling to heat their homes. "These next few months are going to be very challenging," warned the Reverend Mairisíne Stanfield. As the minister in charge of the First Presbyterian...
BBC
Inflation: Warning eight million struggling to keep up with bills
Almost eight million people are struggling to pay their bills as living costs surge, a watchdog has warned. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) estimated that 7.8 million people in the UK currently find bills a "heavy burden", up from 5.3 million in 2020. Energy, food and fuel prices have risen...
kalkinemedia.com
Millions struggling to keep their bellies full amid cost-of-living squeeze
According to a Which? survey, approximately 85% of UK households are cutting back on food expenses to tackle the cost-of-living squeeze. About 50% of the surveyed participants said they were moving towards cheaper items. Out of the 9% of households, about half said that their families were avoiding meals. According...
