Families struggling with the cost of living crisis are unplugging ovens and fridges to save on energy costs, according to frontline charities.Parents are also skipping meals to be able to provide for their children amid soaring food prices, which are rising at the fastest rate since 1980.The price of a weekly basic basket of food for an adult has surged by 15 per cent in the last six months, with the average shop now costing £49.36 per week for a man and £45.55 per week for a woman, according to charity The Food Foundation.The annual energy bill for a...

3 DAYS AGO