Casemiro’s injury-time header rescues point for Manchester United at Chelsea
A 94th minute goal from Casemiro secured Manchester United a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, who led through a late Jorginho penalty
CHRIS SUTTON: Bamford's worth the risk and why now's the time to get Van Dijk in
LET'S talk Patrick Bamford. He's currently the cheapest price he's been all season on Fantasy Premier League at £7.2million and now that he's fit again, I don't think he would be a bad buy. One interesting statistic is only Manchester City's Erling Haaland has a greater 'expected goals per 90' than Leeds United's striker. That's taking into account players who have played at least 300 minutes of Premier League football this season.
Thomas Frank has ‘unfinished business’ at Brentford amid Aston Villa speculation
Thomas Frank insisted he has “unfinished business” at Brentford after being linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunday’s opponents Aston Villa.Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Fulham proved the final straw for Steven Gerrard, who was sacked by Villa before the team bus even left Craven Cottage, with his side languishing in 17th place with only nine points from 11 games.Frank was quickly named as a potential replacement but the 49-year-old Dane played down the link in his press conference on Friday.“I understand the bookmakers, I’m a good manager,” he said with a smile. “Joking aside, I’m very happy here. I’ve said...
Soccer-Chelsea braced for tough test against improved United, says Potter
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Graham Potter lavished praise on Manchester United and said on Friday that the team had come a long way since his Brighton & Hove Albion side defeated them on the opening day of the Premier League season.
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate
I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
Steven Gerrard Fired After Aston Villa Self-Destruct At Fulham
Gerrard was fired by Villa moments after his side had been thrashed 3-0 by Fulham on Thursday night.
Pep Guardiola ‘so sorry’ about offensive chants from Man City fans at Liverpool
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants by the club’s fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies during last weekend’s stormy defeat at Liverpool.The Catalan, who says he did not hear any offensive chanting himself, also believes City will learn lessons on and off the field from what occurred at Anfield on Sunday.Liverpool expressed their disappointment at “vile” chanting from City fans, as well graffiti also referring to the two 1980s disasters, after the game.Guardiola’s response at a press conference on Friday was the first public comment made by anyone from City on the matter since the tempestuous...
West Ham report racist abuse aimed at Hawa Cissoko to the police
West Ham have reported the racist abuse aimed at defender Hawa Cissoko in the wake of a red card against Aston Villa in the WSL to the police.
Watch: Casemiro Scores Equalising Goal For Manchester United v Chelsea
Manchester United’s Casemiro has scored an equaliser against Chelsea and you can watch the goal here.
WATCH: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat Brighton 3-1
Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet once again for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's team beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 in the Premier League.
Ronaldo refused to play… now he’s axed from squad
CRISTIANO RONALDO refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before storming out of Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has punished Ronaldo’s act of defiance on Wednesday night by axing the star from his squad for tomorrow’s game at Chelsea, as revealed by MailOnline yesterday.
Crewe 1-1 Doncaster: George Miller nets second-half equaliser for Rovers
George Miller scored a second-half equaliser as Doncaster recorded a 1-1 League Two draw at Crewe in Danny Schofield’s first game in charge of Rovers. Courtney Baker-Richardson's first-half header handed the Railwaymen a first-half lead, which goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo preserved when he saved a penalty from Miller on the stroke of half-time.
Graham Potter Provides Update On Reece James
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has provided an update on his injured right-back Reece James.
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts cruise to big win to end three-game losing run
Everton ended a run of three straight league defeats as goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil secured Frank Lampard's side a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. Calvert-Lewin, who still hopes to make England's World Cup squad, did his chances no harm in front of...
Old Trafford boss is right to take a hard line, says Potter
GRAHAM POTTER says managers have to make decisions for the good of their group even if they could come back to haunt them, as he prepares to face a Manchester United side without Cristiano Ronaldo. Potter’s Chelsea will not have to worry about the Portuguese after Erik ten Hag dropped...
Secrets of the Chelsea dressing room: How Jose left Salah in tears, ‘lazy’ Hazard and Abramovich's temper tantrums
CHELSEA'S Champions League hero Mikel John Obi has lifted the lid on life behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge in a fascinating insight into his 11 trophy-laden years at the club. The recently retired Nigeria international played in every minute of Chelsea's 2012 FA Cup final win over Liverpool and...
‘Integrity and loyalty important to me’ – QPR boss Michael Beale reveals why he snubbed Wolves manager job
QPR boss Mick Beale has revealed that integrity and loyalty stopped him from taking the Wolves job just months after arriving at Loftus Road. The Loftus Road chief, 42, knocked back Wolves when they asked to speak to him about their vacant managerial role. He was a shock candidate for...
Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa following embarrassing loss to Fulham; club sits in 17th place
After a 3-0 loss to Fulham, Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard, the club announced. While the loss was bad enough on its own, it saw Douglas Luiz receive a red card, the team concede a penalty and score an own goal. This sacking has been coming since stripping Tyrone Mings of the captaincy back in August before needing to restore him to the team due to Diego Carlos going down with an injury. Gerrard hasn't been able to balance the squad despite having talented players like Lucas Digne, Matty Cash, Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins and Luiz available to him. The club are in 17th place in the Premier League.
