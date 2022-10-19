ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

CHRIS SUTTON: Bamford's worth the risk and why now's the time to get Van Dijk in

LET'S talk Patrick Bamford. He's currently the cheapest price he's been all season on Fantasy Premier League at £7.2million and now that he's fit again, I don't think he would be a bad buy. One interesting statistic is only Manchester City's Erling Haaland has a greater 'expected goals per 90' than Leeds United's striker. That's taking into account players who have played at least 300 minutes of Premier League football this season.
The Independent

Thomas Frank has ‘unfinished business’ at Brentford amid Aston Villa speculation

Thomas Frank insisted he has “unfinished business” at Brentford after being linked with the managerial vacancy at Sunday’s opponents Aston Villa.Thursday’s 3-0 loss to Fulham proved the final straw for Steven Gerrard, who was sacked by Villa before the team bus even left Craven Cottage, with his side languishing in 17th place with only nine points from 11 games.Frank was quickly named as a potential replacement but the 49-year-old Dane played down the link in his press conference on Friday.“I understand the bookmakers, I’m a good manager,” he said with a smile. “Joking aside, I’m very happy here. I’ve said...
mailplus.co.uk

I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate

I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
The Independent

Pep Guardiola ‘so sorry’ about offensive chants from Man City fans at Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants by the club’s fans referencing the Hillsborough and Heysel tragedies during last weekend’s stormy defeat at Liverpool.The Catalan, who says he did not hear any offensive chanting himself, also believes City will learn lessons on and off the field from what occurred at Anfield on Sunday.Liverpool expressed their disappointment at “vile” chanting from City fans, as well graffiti also referring to the two 1980s disasters, after the game.Guardiola’s response at a press conference on Friday was the first public comment made by anyone from City on the matter since the tempestuous...
mailplus.co.uk

Ronaldo refused to play… now he’s axed from squad

CRISTIANO RONALDO refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before storming out of Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has punished Ronaldo’s act of defiance on Wednesday night by axing the star from his squad for tomorrow’s game at Chelsea, as revealed by MailOnline yesterday.
SkySports

Crewe 1-1 Doncaster: George Miller nets second-half equaliser for Rovers

George Miller scored a second-half equaliser as Doncaster recorded a 1-1 League Two draw at Crewe in Danny Schofield’s first game in charge of Rovers. Courtney Baker-Richardson's first-half header handed the Railwaymen a first-half lead, which goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo preserved when he saved a penalty from Miller on the stroke of half-time.
SkySports

Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts cruise to big win to end three-game losing run

Everton ended a run of three straight league defeats as goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon and Dwight McNeil secured Frank Lampard's side a 3-0 victory against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. Calvert-Lewin, who still hopes to make England's World Cup squad, did his chances no harm in front of...
mailplus.co.uk

Old Trafford boss is right to take a hard line, says Potter

GRAHAM POTTER says managers have to make decisions for the good of their group even if they could come back to haunt them, as he prepares to face a Manchester United side without Cristiano Ronaldo. Potter’s Chelsea will not have to worry about the Portuguese after Erik ten Hag dropped...
CBS Sports

Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa following embarrassing loss to Fulham; club sits in 17th place

After a 3-0 loss to Fulham, Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard, the club announced. While the loss was bad enough on its own, it saw Douglas Luiz receive a red card, the team concede a penalty and score an own goal. This sacking has been coming since stripping Tyrone Mings of the captaincy back in August before needing to restore him to the team due to Diego Carlos going down with an injury. Gerrard hasn't been able to balance the squad despite having talented players like Lucas Digne, Matty Cash, Emiliano Buendia, Ollie Watkins and Luiz available to him. The club are in 17th place in the Premier League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy