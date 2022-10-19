ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mailplus.co.uk

Pension funds call for longer bailout

PENSION funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash. It said it would buy £5billion in bonds a day - since beefed up to £10billion. The intervention is due to end today, but some funds have been asking for more time to sort out their finances.
The Independent

What it the triple lock and what difference does it make to pensioners?

Inflation is back in double digits as uncertainty surrounds the future of the pensions triple lock.Here is a look at how the triple lock normally works and what difference it could make to pensioners.– What does the triple lock do?The triple lock guarantees that the state pension rises every year in line with inflation, earnings or 2.5% – whichever is highest. September’s inflation figure, at 10.1%, would normally be part of the calculation.The policy helps to ensure pensioners’ living standards keep up with those of the wider population. More than 12 million people receive the state pension.– What has happened...
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
The Independent

Government refuses to commit to raising benefits and pensions in line with soaring inflation

The government has refused to commit to raising benefits and pensions in line with soaring inflation as food prices rise at levels not seen for 40 years.Speaking as official figures showed the CPI index had hit 10.1 per cent in September, James Cleverly said the government took its manifesto commitments "incredibly seriously".But asked whether the government would up-rate benefits the foreign secretary said the decision would be made by the Treasury down the line.Labour said the government was "generating further anxiety for people" with its ambiguity and that it was "not the way to do things".Refusing to do so would...
24/7 Wall St.

To Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy This Food

After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Even Think About Buying Bank CDs. Here’s Why.

If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
The Hill

How to prepare for a potential recession in 2023

Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
OREGON STATE

