PENSION funds are bracing themselves for the Bank of England to pull the plug today on a £65billion bailout designed to protect them from bond market chaos. The Bank stepped in with the emergency help two weeks ago after a sell-off in government bonds, known as gilts, left the retirement schemes scrambling for cash. It said it would buy £5billion in bonds a day - since beefed up to £10billion. The intervention is due to end today, but some funds have been asking for more time to sort out their finances.
Inflation is back in double digits as uncertainty surrounds the future of the pensions triple lock.Here is a look at how the triple lock normally works and what difference it could make to pensioners.– What does the triple lock do?The triple lock guarantees that the state pension rises every year in line with inflation, earnings or 2.5% – whichever is highest. September’s inflation figure, at 10.1%, would normally be part of the calculation.The policy helps to ensure pensioners’ living standards keep up with those of the wider population. More than 12 million people receive the state pension.– What has happened...
The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
The US president said the decision to abandon $50 billion of unfunded tax cuts aimed at the UK's highest earners was "predictable."
The government has refused to commit to raising benefits and pensions in line with soaring inflation as food prices rise at levels not seen for 40 years.Speaking as official figures showed the CPI index had hit 10.1 per cent in September, James Cleverly said the government took its manifesto commitments "incredibly seriously".But asked whether the government would up-rate benefits the foreign secretary said the decision would be made by the Treasury down the line.Labour said the government was "generating further anxiety for people" with its ambiguity and that it was "not the way to do things".Refusing to do so would...
A homeowner who could face losing his property because increasing mortgage costs are set to outgrow his benefits allowance fears “a bloodbath” of repossessions. Nicholas Wilson, from Hastings, East Sussex, could face losing his home after struggling to afford his mortgage payments, which he says have almost doubled since February.
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
Select Social Security beneficiaries are set to get their regular monthly check on Wednesday, with the checks worth an average of $1,546 per payment. Social Security recipients who were born from the first through the 10th of their birth month will receive their regular payments Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration.
MILLIONS of Social Security recipients can expect to see their next payment in one week. The payments, which average $1,657 a month, will drop into accounts on one of three days, depending on your date of birth. Social Security payments go out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of...
The end of a person's life doesn't necessarily mean the end of their social security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone...
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
After a 10-year period when inflation in America ran about 2% year over previous year, the cost of living in America has surged over 8% so far in 2022, based on the BLS’s Consumer Price Index. A few items have price jumps so high that they have helped pull overall prices up. Among foods, eggs […]
Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
If you’re the type who insists on the safety of bank money market accounts and certificates of deposit, your time has finally arrived. After years of waiting, you’re earning more than a pathetic pittance on your savings. But there’s a simple way to earn even more without taking on more risk: investing in United States Treasurys.
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
Many market watchers are predicting a recession in 2023 as the Fed continues to raise interest rates in its battle against 40-year-high inflation. Due to a persistently hot job market, a recession is not a certain fate, but the economy has already contracted for two quarters in a row, and a period of cooling off after the blistering recovery from pandemic shutdowns is only logical, some analysts say.
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday.
