Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
I’m a coin collector – your dime could be worth up $200,000, the exact ‘letter’ detail to look for
COINS can be worth thousands more than face value thanks to special markings that make them rare. Collectors can make thousands of dollars thanks to tiny details on coins that sometimes can't even be seen with the naked eye. It's not always errors that make a coin valuable, sometimes it's...
mailplus.co.uk
Death, tax . . . and drinking
‘THE only things certain in life are death, taxes and maybe drinking,’ the boss of Naked Wines declared as he unveiled a turnaround plan for the business. Nick Devlin is under pressure to shake up the company as lacklustre growth, over-zealous expansion plans and growing worries around the state of the economy and consumer spending left it facing a cash crunch.
The Big Tech layoffs you won't hear about: How the shift to remote work is leaving Meta janitors and bus drivers jobless
Big Tech's adoption of remote work has cost many Silicon Valley janitors, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and security guards their in-person jobs.
Three amazing WhatsApp tricks you need to know – including ‘secret message mode’
WHATSAPP is filled to the brim with useful tools and features. They include the ability to erase messages after you've sent them and a "secret" mode that deletes texts after you've sent them. How to erase messages you've sent. By far, the ability to erase a message after you've sent...
mailplus.co.uk
Another £115m wiped off Snap chief’s stake
SNAP founder Evan Spiegel saw another £115m wiped off the value of his stake in the social media group as dismal results sent shares tumbling. The stock dived more than 30pc on Wall Street after third quarter losses ballooned to £324m from £65m a year earlier. That...
mailplus.co.uk
Tesla shares hit the skids as sales fall short
TESLA shares tumbled last night as its latest sales figures fell short of sky-high expectations. The electric car maker booked record sales of £19.1bn in the third quarter - 56pc higher than a year earlier. But it missed analyst forecasts, sending shares down as much as 7pc in after-hours...
mailplus.co.uk
Clean your mirrors with tea, blitz the microwave with vinegar... and ditch the Dyson!
AS THE cost of living spirals, employing a cleaner is more of a luxury than ever. Around my area, some people are cutting back on outside help and others have cut down on the hours their cleaner does to save money. Those who do all the chores themselves, meanwhile, are...
mailplus.co.uk
Retailers feel the pinch as shoppers rein in spending
SHARES in some of Britain’s biggest retailers fell amid further signs cash-strapped shoppers have reined in spending. With inflation running at a 40 year high of 10.1pc, the Office for National Statistics said retail sales fell by 1.4pc in September. This was a larger decline than expected. City analysts...
mailplus.co.uk
Hard-pressed shoppers swap to Spam
SPAM - and even the cursed spam fritters - are making a comeback as Middle Britain attempts to navigate the cost of living crisis. Sales of the pink processed meat are up 34 per cent as part of a wider return to tinned food, cheap cuts of meat and even fish heads.
Comments / 0