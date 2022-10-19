ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Death, tax . . . and drinking

‘THE only things certain in life are death, taxes and maybe drinking,’ the boss of Naked Wines declared as he unveiled a turnaround plan for the business. Nick Devlin is under pressure to shake up the company as lacklustre growth, over-zealous expansion plans and growing worries around the state of the economy and consumer spending left it facing a cash crunch.
Another £115m wiped off Snap chief’s stake

SNAP founder Evan Spiegel saw another £115m wiped off the value of his stake in the social media group as dismal results sent shares tumbling. The stock dived more than 30pc on Wall Street after third quarter losses ballooned to £324m from £65m a year earlier. That...
Tesla shares hit the skids as sales fall short

TESLA shares tumbled last night as its latest sales figures fell short of sky-high expectations. The electric car maker booked record sales of £19.1bn in the third quarter - 56pc higher than a year earlier. But it missed analyst forecasts, sending shares down as much as 7pc in after-hours...
Retailers feel the pinch as shoppers rein in spending

SHARES in some of Britain’s biggest retailers fell amid further signs cash-strapped shoppers have reined in spending. With inflation running at a 40 year high of 10.1pc, the Office for National Statistics said retail sales fell by 1.4pc in September. This was a larger decline than expected. City analysts...
Hard-pressed shoppers swap to Spam

SPAM - and even the cursed spam fritters - are making a comeback as Middle Britain attempts to navigate the cost of living crisis. Sales of the pink processed meat are up 34 per cent as part of a wider return to tinned food, cheap cuts of meat and even fish heads.

