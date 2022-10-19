Read full article on original website
15 under-FOURS referred to trans clinic in two years
AT least 15 children under four have been referred to the NHS’s transgender health service in England in the past two years. A similar number of five-year-olds were referred between 2021-2022 to the controversial Gender Identity Development Service at the Tavistock clinic, the country’s only such service for children.
Women ‘get most benefit’ from diet pills
WEIGHT-LOSS injections and pills have been found to be up to a third more effective for women than men. Researchers looked at how many pounds were lost by more than 16,000 overweight or obese men and women given appetite-suppressing drugs. While women shed around a fifth of their body weight,...
