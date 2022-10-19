HOW misguided 19-year-old pregnant activist Chloe Thomas is. She was quoted in the Mail’s story about the Just Stop Oil protest that blocked Park Lane in London on Sunday. Without oil, when she goes into labour she will have no means of getting to hospital. If she gets there, the delivery room will be unlit and the heating off. There will be no point in asking for pain relief, as there will be no syringes to administer it. None of the reusable instruments will be sterile and if she gets an infection, there will be no coating for the tablets she needs. We all want to reduce the oil we use but most people realise this can’t happen overnight. Inconveniencing us and putting our lives at risk just leads to antagonism. If you feel the need to demonstrate about polluting industries, go to Tiananmen Square and see how the Chinese react.

2 DAYS AGO