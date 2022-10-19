Read full article on original website
How should authorities deal with the road-blocking eco-protesters?
HOW misguided 19-year-old pregnant activist Chloe Thomas is. She was quoted in the Mail’s story about the Just Stop Oil protest that blocked Park Lane in London on Sunday. Without oil, when she goes into labour she will have no means of getting to hospital. If she gets there, the delivery room will be unlit and the heating off. There will be no point in asking for pain relief, as there will be no syringes to administer it. None of the reusable instruments will be sterile and if she gets an infection, there will be no coating for the tablets she needs. We all want to reduce the oil we use but most people realise this can’t happen overnight. Inconveniencing us and putting our lives at risk just leads to antagonism. If you feel the need to demonstrate about polluting industries, go to Tiananmen Square and see how the Chinese react.
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
US spy who killed Harry Dunn won’t go to prison
A US spy who admitted killing motorcyclist Harry Dunn while driving on the wrong side of the road will not go to prison, a judge indicated yesterday. Anne Sacoolas, 45, left the country within three weeks of the 19-year-old’s death near a US military base after she was granted diplomatic immunity.
How do you stop the eco zealots? Ignore them, turn out the lights and go home for the night
ECO-ZEALOTS glued themselves to the floor of a Volkswagen factory - only for staff to leave for the night. Activists from the Scientist Rebellion group broke into Autostadt, a museum and car showroom opposite Volkswagen’s factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, on Wednesday evening. After they glued themselves to the floor...
Tories now drinking in last chance saloon
AND so closes one of the most extraordinary, most turbulent and most dispiriting chapters in Tory political history. After a premiership even shorter than the leadership race that put her there, Liz Truss has resigned. Announcing on her 44th day in office her intention to step down, the Prime Minister...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire. Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
STANDING in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria’s private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Want to see into the soul of Britain? Watch Gogglebox!
WHAT a stroke of diplomatic genius on the part of the Americans. Their embassy staff are taking a crash course in the secret life of ordinary Brits — by watching Gogglebox. A spokesman for the U.S. State Department, a gentleman with the wonderfully American moniker of Aaron Snipe, revealed this week that a large contingent at the embassy in Nine Elms, London, is addicted to the show.
Has Truss done a reverse on smart motorways too?
LIZ Truss was yesterday accused of a fresh U-turn over her pledge to scrap smart motorways. Transport Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said ministers will not axe the controversial roads, but will continue the last Government’s policy of ‘pausing’ their roll-out. During the Conservative leadership contest last summer, Miss...
Iranians strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week
Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in Iran on Saturday as women-led nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said. The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women, has fuelled the biggest protests seen in the Islamic republic for years.
We’ve ended up with a palace coup staged by Remainers determined to keep us in lockstep with the EU
HERE’S a plan. In the interests of stability, why don’t the Tories cut out the middle man and invite Keir Starmer to become Prime Minister in a Government of National Unity?. After all, he’s nailed on to get the job after the next general election. It’s not...
Awake all night... texts to friends at 4am... PM’s agonising 24 hours in No10 as her fate was sealed
LIZ Truss’s closest allies knew the game was finally up yesterday when their mobile phones started to light up shortly after 4am. The Prime Minister had been texting friends late into the night after a chaotic day in Westminster which saw her sack her home secretary and then plead with her Chief Whip not to resign a few hours later.
DAN HODGES: A tragedy for Truss, but a worse one for Britain. Now we look like a banana republic
A few days after Liz Truss became Prime Minister I saw her in the House of Commons. She looked crushed. As if the weight of the office was already destroying her. Today it has. An incomprehensible 44 days after it began, her premiership is over. What’s happened is obviously a...
Love rival slashed in the face with a scent-bottle stiletto
ITS makers describe it as a symbol of ‘passion, sophistication and beauty’. But a court heard a woman used an ‘iconic’ stiletto-shaped perfume bottle to hit a love rival in the head during a confrontation at King Charles’s model village of Poundbury. Jessica Baker, 20,...
Ex-RAF top gun (call sign Hooligan) who’s made a killing training China’s fighter pilots
HIS arm resting nonchalantly on the side of the cockpit and with the Tornado’s roof completely removed, dashing Keith Hartley turns to face the camera. He looks every inch the national hero, risking life and limb during this 1988 test flight, which was conducted when Tornados and their pilots were on the front line of the Cold War.
Her speech showed Trumpian levels of dysfunction and denial... rarely have I felt such fury
AFTER six brief weeks of political mayhem, Liz Truss has stood down. Not with a tear in her eye, a tremble of her lip, nor any semblance or sorrow or regret — but with the same baffling arrogance that characterised her catastrophic reign. It was, frankly, unbelievable. Rarely have...
