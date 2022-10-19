Read full article on original website
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her. Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being...
‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Troubled Friends star Perry: I dumped Julia Roberts because I was scared she'd leave me
FRIENDS star Matthew Perry has told how he wooed Julia Roberts with hundreds of fax messages – before ditching her because he feared she would leave him. Perry, 53, revealed that their romance began after the Pretty Woman actress was approached to appear in the sitcom in 1995. Producers urged him to contact Ms Roberts after she stipulated she would only take a guest role if she could be in a storyline with his character, Chandler Bing.
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
The Banshees Of Inisherin is a masterpiece from start to finish
The Banshees Of Inisherin (15, 109 mins) Verdict: Howlingly funny and sad ★★★★★. My favourite film of the year so far, The Banshees Of Inisherin is just about a perfect example of cinematic storytelling, mostly because the narrative is driven entirely by the three sacred C-words: character, character, and character.
Meghan’s co-star: If it wasn’t for ‘bimbo’ role she wouldn’t have met Prince Harry
The epitome of the struggling actress, Meghan was so strapped for cash as she drove around Los Angeles from one failed audition to another that she couldn’t even afford to get her Ford Explorer repaired when the door locks broke. For months she had to get into it by...
Film: The In Bruges gang are back… and they’re as darkly comic as before in The Banshees Of Inisherin
If they gave out Oscars for ‘best use of landscape’, writer-director Martin McDonagh would be home and dry. His new film, The Banshees Of Inisherin, filmed on the Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland, looks magnificent, with his characteristically black comedy unfolding against the hills and ancient stone-walled fields and trackways of his fictional island. Life here, we can quickly imagine, has been tough for a long time.
She looks fabulous, but I fear Mrs U now has a perfect excuse to splurge £8,900 she saved by going grey
THERE’S been so little in the papers to cheer us up this week that I wondered what on Earth my wife had found to make her beam from ear to ear at the breakfast table. It turned out she was reading a feature in one of the supplements about a hairdresser in America who charges celebrity clients anything between $3,000 and $10,000 to dye their hair grey (the exact price, apparently, depends on the length of the hair in question).
BBC News guest's unfortunate caption when she appeared on TV segment has the Internet in stitches
Viewers saw the funny side of a BBC News caption which innocently described a woman's job title. Clare Connelly, the chief financial officer a bottling company based in Sunderland, found herself the centre of attention on social media after being interviewed. An unfortunately worded caption stated her name, followed by...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire. Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
STANDING in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria’s private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
This week’s radio
SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES SATURDAY, 7PM, CLASSIC FM ★★★★. Disney’s magical, music-filled Fantasia (pictured) was the first film to incorporate surround sound, and 82 years after its release it can still knock your socks off. Andrew Collins picks highlights from the dazzling multi-composer score, in a programme celebrating cinematic firsts.
It took me a year to pluck up the courage to change my baby’s name
MOST mothers know that baby-name theft is a heinous crime; stealing someone’s husband is almost more socially acceptable. That’s why when, years ago, my best friend and I talked about my forthcoming first child, I avoided mentioning my preferred choice for the simple reason that she already had a toddler called Olivia.
Palm Springs flows with glamour
MARILYN MONROE’S legs are towering above me in a joyous, 26ft statue of the screen goddess by artist Seward Johnson. It recreates her famous over-the-subway-grate pose from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch and was erected last year outside the Palm Springs Art Museum. The brazen, knickers-flashing sculpture...
Addicted Friends star ‘was in coma’
FRIENDS star Matthew Perry has revealed how a drink and drug addiction saw him spend weeks in a coma and nearly die after his colon burst. The actor, pictured, said he was given a 2 per cent chance of survival four years ago before spending months in hospital. After suffering...
My warmth with the Queen — by Meghan
THE death of the Queen was a ‘complicated time’, the Duchess of Sussex has admitted in an interview. Meghan paid tribute to the late monarch as the ‘most shining example’ of ‘female leadership’ while apparently acknowledging tensions within the Royal Family. But there appeared...
Netflix backs down
NETFLIX has quietly added a disclaimer to its marketing for The Crown after a backlash over its blurring of fact and fiction. In an apparent climbdown by the streaming giant, the trailer for the upcoming series of its hit drama is accompanied by the description: ‘Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.’
