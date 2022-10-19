ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation

A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire. Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction

STANDING in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria’s private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Want to see into the soul of Britain? Watch Gogglebox!

WHAT a stroke of diplomatic genius on the part of the Americans. Their embassy staff are taking a crash course in the secret life of ordinary Brits — by watching Gogglebox. A spokesman for the U.S. State Department, a gentleman with the wonderfully American moniker of Aaron Snipe, revealed this week that a large contingent at the embassy in Nine Elms, London, is addicted to the show.
Glorious shows that made TV a joy for kids

Former Blue Peter presenter Konnie Huq is thankful she wasn’t making children’s TV in the early days. ‘Some of it looks so dangerous!’ she gasps. ‘I get goosebumps watching John Noakes climbing Nelson’s Column without a harness in 1977. That couldn’t happen now.’
Now generations may be spared torment so many of us endured

AT Ashdown House, my smart boarding school - where Viscount Linley, the Queen’s nephew, started the same day as me - ‘safeguarding’ was not in our vocabulary. The violent predators who lived alongside us in the 1970s appeared free to do as they pleased. They stuck their...
Thrillers: You never relax with Reacher

No Plan B by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Bantam £22, 384 pp) THIS year marks the 25th anniversary of the appearance of Child’s uncontainable solo vigilante Jack Reacher and this is his 27th outing — the third collaboration between Child and his younger brother Andrew. The...
I can’t bear to kick my son out of his childhood bedroom

‘She sounds completely mad,’ is what I first thought after reading Antonia Hoyle’s article in Femail last week. She described how, even aged 44, with children and a house of her own, she wanted her parents to keep her childhood bedroom exactly as it had always been — posters, rollerblades and all.

