BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
We teach our RAF to be the best – we can’t let them train rivals such as China to defeat us
WE’VE always trained the best. The heroes who defend our skies have gone through the toughest tests to take our fighting tech to the limit and make our rivals think twice. British Top Guns are rightly admired all over the world. Now our rivals want to pay for what...
UK warns China is recruiting British pilots to train its military
The UK government has warned that current and former British military pilots are being lured to China with large compensation packages to train the country's armed forces, and said it would take measures to stop such recruitment schemes amid national security concerns.
Ex-Military Pilots Due $271k Annually To Teach The Secret To Take Down Western War Planes To The Chinese Armed Forces
Officials have recently reported that China has recruited ex-military fighter pilots from the UK. It is stated that China seeks to "enhance [its] military knowledge and capability." So far, dozens of UK ex-pilots have been hired "to teach the Chinese armed forces to take down Western war planes and helicopters." [i]
