NOTHING so glamorous. It stands for ‘defined benefit’, a type of pension. DB schemes are sometimes known as ‘final salary’, the traditional kind of company pension scheme, based on the employee’s years of service and, as the name suggests, their pay at their career’s end. Sometimes, to muddy the waters further, the payout is linked to average salary over an employee’s career, not their final pay packet. Britain has 5,000 or so DB schemes, often described as ‘gold-plated’ because of the guaranteed and generous pensions provided.

21 HOURS AGO