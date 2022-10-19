Read full article on original website
I’m a coin collector – your dime could be worth up $200,000, the exact ‘letter’ detail to look for
COINS can be worth thousands more than face value thanks to special markings that make them rare. Collectors can make thousands of dollars thanks to tiny details on coins that sometimes can't even be seen with the naked eye. It's not always errors that make a coin valuable, sometimes it's...
Death, tax . . . and drinking
‘THE only things certain in life are death, taxes and maybe drinking,’ the boss of Naked Wines declared as he unveiled a turnaround plan for the business. Nick Devlin is under pressure to shake up the company as lacklustre growth, over-zealous expansion plans and growing worries around the state of the economy and consumer spending left it facing a cash crunch.
Another £115m wiped off Snap chief’s stake
SNAP founder Evan Spiegel saw another £115m wiped off the value of his stake in the social media group as dismal results sent shares tumbling. The stock dived more than 30pc on Wall Street after third quarter losses ballooned to £324m from £65m a year earlier. That...
Want to see into the soul of Britain? Watch Gogglebox!
WHAT a stroke of diplomatic genius on the part of the Americans. Their embassy staff are taking a crash course in the secret life of ordinary Brits — by watching Gogglebox. A spokesman for the U.S. State Department, a gentleman with the wonderfully American moniker of Aaron Snipe, revealed this week that a large contingent at the embassy in Nine Elms, London, is addicted to the show.
Since You Ask...
NOTHING so glamorous. It stands for ‘defined benefit’, a type of pension. DB schemes are sometimes known as ‘final salary’, the traditional kind of company pension scheme, based on the employee’s years of service and, as the name suggests, their pay at their career’s end. Sometimes, to muddy the waters further, the payout is linked to average salary over an employee’s career, not their final pay packet. Britain has 5,000 or so DB schemes, often described as ‘gold-plated’ because of the guaranteed and generous pensions provided.
Turbulence sees billions in savings disappear
THE chaos on financial markets has wiped billions off savings looked after by some of the UK’s biggest investment firms. Turbulence caused by rising interest rates and economic woes pushed assets held by Schroders down by £21bn between June and September. The blue-blooded wealth manager saw heavy losses...
US bonds wreak havoc on global markets
US government borrowing costs have clocked up their longest run of increases since 1984 as the prospect of more rate hikes drove another wild day on global markets. Yields on the ten-year bonds - which move inversely to their prices - have climbed for 12 weeks in a row as US central bank, the Federal Reserve, battles to bring down rampant inflation.
Clean your mirrors with tea, blitz the microwave with vinegar... and ditch the Dyson!
AS THE cost of living spirals, employing a cleaner is more of a luxury than ever. Around my area, some people are cutting back on outside help and others have cut down on the hours their cleaner does to save money. Those who do all the chores themselves, meanwhile, are...
Retailers feel the pinch as shoppers rein in spending
SHARES in some of Britain’s biggest retailers fell amid further signs cash-strapped shoppers have reined in spending. With inflation running at a 40 year high of 10.1pc, the Office for National Statistics said retail sales fell by 1.4pc in September. This was a larger decline than expected. City analysts...
