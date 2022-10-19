Read full article on original website
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
The Banshees Of Inisherin is a masterpiece from start to finish
The Banshees Of Inisherin (15, 109 mins) Verdict: Howlingly funny and sad ★★★★★. My favourite film of the year so far, The Banshees Of Inisherin is just about a perfect example of cinematic storytelling, mostly because the narrative is driven entirely by the three sacred C-words: character, character, and character.
Strictly Helen: I practice my steps with my baby
HELEN Skelton has revealed how life as a single mum means she has to learn her Strictly Come Dancing steps while up with her baby in the middle of the night. The television star, left heartbroken when her husband Richie Myler walked out on her and their three children six months ago, has spoken for the first time of how she is coping while trying to compete for the glitterball trophy.
This week’s radio
SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE MOVIES SATURDAY, 7PM, CLASSIC FM ★★★★. Disney’s magical, music-filled Fantasia (pictured) was the first film to incorporate surround sound, and 82 years after its release it can still knock your socks off. Andrew Collins picks highlights from the dazzling multi-composer score, in a programme celebrating cinematic firsts.
Why are people fascinated with me? It’s like watching a car crash, you can’t look away
ON A weekday morning in New York, Anna Sorokin cuts quite the dash on a visit to her probation officer. In a black Yves Saint Laurent trench coat, Maje jumpsuit and four-inch Gianvito Rossi stilettos, she looks more like a Hollywood star than a freshly released prisoner. Only at second...
Film: The In Bruges gang are back… and they’re as darkly comic as before in The Banshees Of Inisherin
If they gave out Oscars for ‘best use of landscape’, writer-director Martin McDonagh would be home and dry. His new film, The Banshees Of Inisherin, filmed on the Aran Islands off the west coast of Ireland, looks magnificent, with his characteristically black comedy unfolding against the hills and ancient stone-walled fields and trackways of his fictional island. Life here, we can quickly imagine, has been tough for a long time.
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American And Oscars Protest Icon, Was An ‘Ethnic Fraud’ – Report
The San Francisco Chronicle published an investigative report Saturday that claims Oscars and Native American icon Sacheen Littlefeather – best known for her appearance on behalf of Marlon Brando to refuse his Best Actor Academy Award for The Godfather — was not who she claimed to be. Her sisters said in the article that Littlefeather, who died earlier this month shortly after receiving an official apology from the Academy, was not of Apache heritage, but rather half-Mexican. They also said she did not grow up with an abusive father, or in terrible poverty. Littlefeather’s sisters, Orlandi and Rosalind Cruz, approached Native American journalist and activist Jacqueline Keeler to tell their...
Want to see into the soul of Britain? Watch Gogglebox!
WHAT a stroke of diplomatic genius on the part of the Americans. Their embassy staff are taking a crash course in the secret life of ordinary Brits — by watching Gogglebox. A spokesman for the U.S. State Department, a gentleman with the wonderfully American moniker of Aaron Snipe, revealed this week that a large contingent at the embassy in Nine Elms, London, is addicted to the show.
BBC News guest's unfortunate caption when she appeared on TV segment has the Internet in stitches
Viewers saw the funny side of a BBC News caption which innocently described a woman's job title. Clare Connelly, the chief financial officer a bottling company based in Sunderland, found herself the centre of attention on social media after being interviewed. An unfortunately worded caption stated her name, followed by...
Would you hang a Hitler in your hall?
WOULD you buy a picture painted by a mass murderer? Could you enjoy music if you knew it had been composed by a monster? Can you disentangle good art from the bad people who sometimes create it?. These are questions Channel 4 hopes to provoke when it airs a debate...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire. Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
STANDING in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria’s private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
She looks fabulous, but I fear Mrs U now has a perfect excuse to splurge £8,900 she saved by going grey
THERE’S been so little in the papers to cheer us up this week that I wondered what on Earth my wife had found to make her beam from ear to ear at the breakfast table. It turned out she was reading a feature in one of the supplements about a hairdresser in America who charges celebrity clients anything between $3,000 and $10,000 to dye their hair grey (the exact price, apparently, depends on the length of the hair in question).
Palm Springs flows with glamour
MARILYN MONROE’S legs are towering above me in a joyous, 26ft statue of the screen goddess by artist Seward Johnson. It recreates her famous over-the-subway-grate pose from the 1955 film The Seven Year Itch and was erected last year outside the Palm Springs Art Museum. The brazen, knickers-flashing sculpture...
My warmth with the Queen — by Meghan
THE death of the Queen was a ‘complicated time’, the Duchess of Sussex has admitted in an interview. Meghan paid tribute to the late monarch as the ‘most shining example’ of ‘female leadership’ while apparently acknowledging tensions within the Royal Family. But there appeared...
Addicted Friends star ‘was in coma’
FRIENDS star Matthew Perry has revealed how a drink and drug addiction saw him spend weeks in a coma and nearly die after his colon burst. The actor, pictured, said he was given a 2 per cent chance of survival four years ago before spending months in hospital. After suffering...
Cainer — Your Stars
ARIES Mar 21 — Apr 20. IT’S been a busy week, and it’s going to take a while to allow the impact of all that you’ve been through to settle. Even though it has been positive, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. Although we tend to imagine the sea of serendipity as being calm, there are always a few waves that can carry us off course. When the winds blow it’s best to batten down the hatches and go with the flow. This weekend, it’s safe to go on deck and assess your position. You’ll find yourself close to a tempting-looking shore. How will the solar eclipse transform your life? There’s inspiring news in your latest forecast. Call 0906 751 5601.
Now generations may be spared torment so many of us endured
AT Ashdown House, my smart boarding school - where Viscount Linley, the Queen’s nephew, started the same day as me - ‘safeguarding’ was not in our vocabulary. The violent predators who lived alongside us in the 1970s appeared free to do as they pleased. They stuck their...
Thrillers: You never relax with Reacher
No Plan B by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Bantam £22, 384 pp) THIS year marks the 25th anniversary of the appearance of Child’s uncontainable solo vigilante Jack Reacher and this is his 27th outing — the third collaboration between Child and his younger brother Andrew. The...
Netflix backs down
NETFLIX has quietly added a disclaimer to its marketing for The Crown after a backlash over its blurring of fact and fiction. In an apparent climbdown by the streaming giant, the trailer for the upcoming series of its hit drama is accompanied by the description: ‘Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.’
