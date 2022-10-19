ARIES Mar 21 — Apr 20. IT’S been a busy week, and it’s going to take a while to allow the impact of all that you’ve been through to settle. Even though it has been positive, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. Although we tend to imagine the sea of serendipity as being calm, there are always a few waves that can carry us off course. When the winds blow it’s best to batten down the hatches and go with the flow. This weekend, it’s safe to go on deck and assess your position. You’ll find yourself close to a tempting-looking shore. How will the solar eclipse transform your life? There’s inspiring news in your latest forecast. Call 0906 751 5601.

1 DAY AGO