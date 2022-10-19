Suspected Stockton serial killer charged with murders

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar filed murder charges against a suspected serial killer, Wesley Brownlee, for the slayings of three victims in Stockton.

Brownlee was charged Tuesday with murdering Jonathan Hernandez on August 30, Juan Carlos Carranza Cruz on September 21, and Lawrence Lopez on September 27.

Police said ballistics evidence also connected Brownlee to a homicide in Oakland, however, so far, he has not been charged in the Oakland case.

Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was ordered by a judge to remain behind bars as police and prosecutors continue to build a case against him and possibly file additional charges.

Prosecutors did not say why charges were not filed Tuesday for the death of 39-year-old Juan Miguel Vasquez Serrano in Oakland. Serrano was gunned down on Harmon Avenue on April 10, 2021.

“He was a really great father. He was kind, he was a hard worker. He was well-known in Oakland,” Vasquez’s daughter, Ines Vasquez, told KRON4. The person who killed her father is “heartless.” “He’s killing innocent people without caring that they have children or families. Why did he do this to my dad without knowing who he is (and) leaving his daughters behind?” she said.

Brownlee grew up in Oakland and has a lengthy criminal history of drug dealing in Alameda County. Homicide detectives said they connected Brownlee to six killings — one in Oakland and five in Stockton.

Salazar said Tuesday, “There is sufficient evidence to pursue three counts of murder and we are confident additional charges will be added to the complaint as the investigation progresses . My administration will prosecute the defendant to the full extent of the law. Our sincerest condolences are with the victims’ families during this extremely difficult time, and my office will continue to offer support and services as these families process their loss.”

Brownlee was arrested on Saturday by undercover police officers. Police said he was out “hunting” with a gun for more victims before officers intercepted him. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden described Brownlee as a “cold-blooded killer.” “We are sure we stopped another killing,” McFadden said.

(Photo: Stockton Police Department)

Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “The citizens of Stockton and California communities can feel comfort in knowing that this suspect is off our streets and out of their neighborhoods. With today’s charges filed by San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar, we take an important step forward in our efforts to hold this suspect accountable and in healing the trauma experienced by the Stockton community.”

