Read full article on original website
Ipittythefool
3d ago
There’s a difference between being racist and having prejudice. I’m as white as the driven snow and I’m not racist against anyone but I have prejudice against many things, such as ignorance and foolishness.
Reply(3)
18
Elizabeth Wiesel
2d ago
if it talks like a bird and act like a bird it's a bird. racism give birth to racist in other words racism is a system for benefactors and they're off springs there you go...
Reply(2)
7
NewNameSameMe
3d ago
Any time someone has to try to prove they’re not racist, usually means they really are.
Reply(5)
44
Related
Guardiola sorry for fan chants, Villa latest, Ronaldo fallout: football countdown – as it happened
Football reacted to Steven Gerrard’s sacking by Aston Villa and Pep Guardiola said sorry for chants by Manchester City fans at Anfield
mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
SkySports
Manchester United could be ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave for free - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers... Manchester United could be ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club for nothing, according to fresh reports. Chelsea are ready to allow Romelu Lukaku to remain on loan at Inter Milan next season before writing off millions by selling...
mailplus.co.uk
I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate
I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
West Ham report racist abuse aimed at Hawa Cissoko to the police
West Ham have reported the racist abuse aimed at defender Hawa Cissoko in the wake of a red card against Aston Villa in the WSL to the police.
Jurgen Klopp reveals he was forced into a late change before Liverpool's defeat at Nottingham Forest after Thiago woke up with 'the pain of a bad ear infection' and had to be replaced by Curtis Jones at the last minute
Jurgen Klopp was forced to alter his plans for Saturday's game at Nottingham Forest when influential midfielder Thiago Alcantara needed an emergency trip to hospital after complaining of serious ear problems. Klopp revealed that Thiago had woken up at 5.15am in agony and called for the team doctor who informed...
Report: Wilfried Zaha Keen On Transfer To Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool
The Crystal Palace winger is out of contract at the end of the season.
theScore
Forest stun Liverpool in latest setback for Klopp's reeling Reds
Taiwo Awoniyi gave Nottingham Forest their most memorable Premier League win in decades on Saturday - against the very club that discarded him. Previously loaned out by Liverpool in each of his seven years with the club, Awoniyi bundled home in the second half against his former employers to seal a 1-0 victory at City Ground.
Gabby Agbonlahor continues rift with Jurgen Klopp and claims Liverpool boss is JEALOUS that Man City got Erling Haaland
GABBY AGBONLAHOR has continued his war of words with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, claiming the German is JEALOUS that Manchester City signed Erling Haaland. Klopp claimed no one can compete financially with Gulf-state owned City, Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle. However, Klopp's comments upset City, who felt his comments were "borderline...
Casemiro snatches Manchester United a last-gasp point at Chelsea
Casemiro’s stoppage-time header scrambled Manchester United a point in a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.The Brazil midfielder levelled by the slimmest margin, with goal-line technology rightly awarding his effort at Stamford Bridge.Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga clawed the ball onto a post before the ricochet crossed the line.Jorginho’s late penalty looked to have given Chelsea all three points, only for Casemiro to pop up and equalise.United extended their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions, while Chelsea are yet to lose under new boss Graham Potter.Former Brighton boss Potter’s unbeaten streak as Chelsea manager has now stretched to eight games.Honours even in...
Erik ten Hag tells Cristiano Ronaldo there are consequences for ‘bad behaviour’ at Man Utd
Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo has to accept the consequences and potential backlash for the “bad behaviour” that means the Manchester United star sits out the trip to Chelsea.Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham was the best all-round performance under the Dutchman but the post-match talk has been dominated by the 37-year-old’s early exit.Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the clock had struck 90 minutes and made a hasty departure from Old Trafford, leading Ten Hag to stand the forward down for Saturday’s match at Chelsea.The frontman admitted on Instagram that “sometimes the heat of the moment gets the...
Liverpool lose to Premier League's bottom team – just six days after beating champions
The Reds went down 1-0 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, with the result rather summing up their sorry season so far
mailplus.co.uk
Secrets of the Chelsea dressing room: How Jose left Salah in tears, ‘lazy’ Hazard and Abramovich's temper tantrums
CHELSEA'S Champions League hero Mikel John Obi has lifted the lid on life behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge in a fascinating insight into his 11 trophy-laden years at the club. The recently retired Nigeria international played in every minute of Chelsea's 2012 FA Cup final win over Liverpool and...
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool: Predicted Lineup, Nunez & Thiago To Be Rested?
Our predicted lineup for Liverpool's Premier League visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Pep Guardiola apologises for Manchester City fans’ chants at Anfield
Pep Guardiola has apologised for chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters from Manchester City supporters during their loss to Liverpool
SB Nation
Liverpool 1, West Ham 0 - Match Recap: Alisson Saves Souls, Pens, And Our Bacon
Klopp runs out a very attacking formation, with Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho, and Roberto Firmino making up an impressive front four. Harvey Elliott will be an option off the bench, as well Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are both coming back from lengthy injury spells. I know...
mailplus.co.uk
Ronaldo refused to play… now he’s axed from squad
CRISTIANO RONALDO refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before storming out of Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has punished Ronaldo’s act of defiance on Wednesday night by axing the star from his squad for tomorrow’s game at Chelsea, as revealed by MailOnline yesterday.
Report: Liverpool Have Contacted Frenkie De Jong's Representatives, Reds Lead Race With Chelsea & Manchester United
The Dutchman continues to be linked with a move away from Barcelona.
Comments / 79