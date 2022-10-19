IF Liz Truss had opted for a general election, King Charles could have refused her request. Under the Lascelles Principles, formulated by George VI’s private secretary Sir Alan Lascelles in 1950, the King can refuse an election if it would be detrimental to the economy and, crucially, if he can call on someone able to command a majority in the Commons. Those fearful of losing their seats need to find someone to rally around quickly. Surely they’re echoing the refrain of Dad’s Army’s Private Frazer: ‘We’re doomed!’

1 DAY AGO