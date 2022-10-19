Read full article on original website
Could Charles have blocked a general election?
IF Liz Truss had opted for a general election, King Charles could have refused her request. Under the Lascelles Principles, formulated by George VI’s private secretary Sir Alan Lascelles in 1950, the King can refuse an election if it would be detrimental to the economy and, crucially, if he can call on someone able to command a majority in the Commons. Those fearful of losing their seats need to find someone to rally around quickly. Surely they’re echoing the refrain of Dad’s Army’s Private Frazer: ‘We’re doomed!’
Tories now drinking in last chance saloon
AND so closes one of the most extraordinary, most turbulent and most dispiriting chapters in Tory political history. After a premiership even shorter than the leadership race that put her there, Liz Truss has resigned. Announcing on her 44th day in office her intention to step down, the Prime Minister...
The day after she resigned... smiling Truss does a runner from the PM
LIZ Truss looked surprisingly upbeat as she returned from a run in central London yesterday morning. Despite holding the unenviable title of the shortest-lived Prime Minister in history after resigning just 44 days into her premiership, Miss Truss was spotted smiling after her morning jog. It was seemingly business as...
Party members are no fools. They know a winner when they see one
THERE is a simple solution to all this chaos. We already have a democratically elected leader for the Government, the party and the country. Arguably, the Tories don’t even need another leadership election. For Boris Johnson was decisively chosen in 2019 by the Conservative membership and subsequently backed by...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
The wheels have come off the Tory clown car
IN this column on Saturday, the Mail had a blunt message for the Prime Minister: Get your act together - and fast. Four days later, the Government - indeed, the entire Tory party - resembles a clown’s car trundling into a circus big top. It’s clear to everyone the wheels are coming off.
For the sake of the country, Boris and Rishi must do a deal
THERE is no easy way of putting it. The Conservative Party is at risk of extinction. The past few weeks have been nothing short of traumatic for the country, of course, but for the party they have represented an existential crisis. Tory factions have been inflicting all-out war on one another - and now a new leadership contest threatens to reopen old wounds.
We’ve ended up with a palace coup staged by Remainers determined to keep us in lockstep with the EU
HERE’S a plan. In the interests of stability, why don’t the Tories cut out the middle man and invite Keir Starmer to become Prime Minister in a Government of National Unity?. After all, he’s nailed on to get the job after the next general election. It’s not...
Labour take 39-point lead in polls
LABOUR has taken a huge 39-point lead over the Tories, according to a new poll. The PeoplePolling survey put Labour on 53 per cent, with the Tories slumping to 14 per cent - the lowest Westminster election poll score for the Conservative Party for at least 50 years. The Tories...
DAN HODGES: A tragedy for Truss, but a worse one for Britain. Now we look like a banana republic
A few days after Liz Truss became Prime Minister I saw her in the House of Commons. She looked crushed. As if the weight of the office was already destroying her. Today it has. An incomprehensible 44 days after it began, her premiership is over. What’s happened is obviously a...
We need him. He’s the standout political star of his generation
I’VE been in politics for a long time. I served as a Member of the European Parliament for ten years and have been a MP since 2010, and in my 22 years of elected politics I have met some of the best in the business. In that crowded field...
Truss quits after just 44 days
Liz Truss will become the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history after dramatically resigning this afternoon. Standing in Downing Street after just 44 days in the job, the PM said: ‘I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.
Unions will be barred from halting all trains
UNION barons will be forced to run a certain number of trains and buses during strikes under laws to stop them ‘holding the country to ransom’. The Government will today introduce legislation meaning a minimum number of services must run during walkouts. It will ensure commuters, key workers,...
Awake all night... texts to friends at 4am... PM’s agonising 24 hours in No10 as her fate was sealed
LIZ Truss’s closest allies knew the game was finally up yesterday when their mobile phones started to light up shortly after 4am. The Prime Minister had been texting friends late into the night after a chaotic day in Westminster which saw her sack her home secretary and then plead with her Chief Whip not to resign a few hours later.
Want to see into the soul of Britain? Watch Gogglebox!
WHAT a stroke of diplomatic genius on the part of the Americans. Their embassy staff are taking a crash course in the secret life of ordinary Brits — by watching Gogglebox. A spokesman for the U.S. State Department, a gentleman with the wonderfully American moniker of Aaron Snipe, revealed this week that a large contingent at the embassy in Nine Elms, London, is addicted to the show.
Her speech showed Trumpian levels of dysfunction and denial... rarely have I felt such fury
AFTER six brief weeks of political mayhem, Liz Truss has stood down. Not with a tear in her eye, a tremble of her lip, nor any semblance or sorrow or regret — but with the same baffling arrogance that characterised her catastrophic reign. It was, frankly, unbelievable. Rarely have...
