mailplus.co.uk

Tesla shares hit the skids as sales fall short

TESLA shares tumbled last night as its latest sales figures fell short of sky-high expectations. The electric car maker booked record sales of £19.1bn in the third quarter - 56pc higher than a year earlier. But it missed analyst forecasts, sending shares down as much as 7pc in after-hours...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 12 “25 Years In China” Drops Soon

This Air Jordan 12 contains a familiar motif. Over the past couple of weeks, Nike has been showing off some sneakers from their upcoming “25 Years In China” collection. This is meant to be a capsule that celebrates how the brand has been operating in the country for about two and a half decades now. One of the shoes that will be part of the collection is this Air Jordan 12, which can be found down below.
mailplus.co.uk

Death, tax . . . and drinking

‘THE only things certain in life are death, taxes and maybe drinking,’ the boss of Naked Wines declared as he unveiled a turnaround plan for the business. Nick Devlin is under pressure to shake up the company as lacklustre growth, over-zealous expansion plans and growing worries around the state of the economy and consumer spending left it facing a cash crunch.
CALIFORNIA STATE
mailplus.co.uk

Another £115m wiped off Snap chief’s stake

SNAP founder Evan Spiegel saw another £115m wiped off the value of his stake in the social media group as dismal results sent shares tumbling. The stock dived more than 30pc on Wall Street after third quarter losses ballooned to £324m from £65m a year earlier. That...
mailplus.co.uk

US bonds wreak havoc on global markets

US government borrowing costs have clocked up their longest run of increases since 1984 as the prospect of more rate hikes drove another wild day on global markets. Yields on the ten-year bonds - which move inversely to their prices - have climbed for 12 weeks in a row as US central bank, the Federal Reserve, battles to bring down rampant inflation.
mailplus.co.uk

Turbulence sees billions in savings disappear

THE chaos on financial markets has wiped billions off savings looked after by some of the UK’s biggest investment firms. Turbulence caused by rising interest rates and economic woes pushed assets held by Schroders down by £21bn between June and September. The blue-blooded wealth manager saw heavy losses...
mailplus.co.uk

Retailers feel the pinch as shoppers rein in spending

SHARES in some of Britain’s biggest retailers fell amid further signs cash-strapped shoppers have reined in spending. With inflation running at a 40 year high of 10.1pc, the Office for National Statistics said retail sales fell by 1.4pc in September. This was a larger decline than expected. City analysts...
mailplus.co.uk

My warmth with the Queen — by Meghan

THE death of the Queen was a ‘complicated time’, the Duchess of Sussex has admitted in an interview. Meghan paid tribute to the late monarch as the ‘most shining example’ of ‘female leadership’ while apparently acknowledging tensions within the Royal Family. But there appeared...
todaysgolfer.co.uk

Best Golf Deals on Amazon 2022

What are the best golf deals on Amazon? We scoured the world’s favourite shopping site to find the best golf products to improve your game. With Amazon being the home of everything, it can be stressful trying to find the exact product for you. That’s why we have tried to assemble the best value golf deals Amazon has to offer.

