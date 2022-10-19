ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mailplus.co.uk

CHRIS SUTTON: Bamford's worth the risk and why now's the time to get Van Dijk in

LET'S talk Patrick Bamford. He's currently the cheapest price he's been all season on Fantasy Premier League at £7.2million and now that he's fit again, I don't think he would be a bad buy. One interesting statistic is only Manchester City's Erling Haaland has a greater 'expected goals per 90' than Leeds United's striker. That's taking into account players who have played at least 300 minutes of Premier League football this season.
mailplus.co.uk

I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate

I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
mailplus.co.uk

Old Trafford boss is right to take a hard line, says Potter

GRAHAM POTTER says managers have to make decisions for the good of their group even if they could come back to haunt them, as he prepares to face a Manchester United side without Cristiano Ronaldo. Potter’s Chelsea will not have to worry about the Portuguese after Erik ten Hag dropped...
mailplus.co.uk

Ronaldo refused to play… now he’s axed from squad

CRISTIANO RONALDO refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before storming out of Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has punished Ronaldo’s act of defiance on Wednesday night by axing the star from his squad for tomorrow’s game at Chelsea, as revealed by MailOnline yesterday.
mailplus.co.uk

Archer to join Lions as he steps up recovery from injury

JOFRA ARCHER will travel to the United Arab Emirates alongside the England Lions squad for a training camp next month as his recovery from injury continues. Archer last played for England in March 2021 and has been out of action since due to back and elbow injuries. The 27-year-old retained...

Comments / 0

Community Policy