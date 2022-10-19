Read full article on original website
WATCH: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat Brighton 3-1
Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet once again for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's team beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 in the Premier League.
mailplus.co.uk
CHRIS SUTTON: Bamford's worth the risk and why now's the time to get Van Dijk in
LET'S talk Patrick Bamford. He's currently the cheapest price he's been all season on Fantasy Premier League at £7.2million and now that he's fit again, I don't think he would be a bad buy. One interesting statistic is only Manchester City's Erling Haaland has a greater 'expected goals per 90' than Leeds United's striker. That's taking into account players who have played at least 300 minutes of Premier League football this season.
Casemiro’s injury-time header rescues point for Manchester United at Chelsea
A 94th minute goal from Casemiro secured Manchester United a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, who led through a late Jorginho penalty
mailplus.co.uk
Man Utd 2 Tottenham 0: Ronaldo flounces off and new-look United don’t need him back
MANCHESTER United’s best display under Erik ten Hag. Undoubtedly. Their best for quite some time, in fact. There were precious few like this in the dog days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, either. It may prove significant in another way, too. In the 89th minute, in the knowledge he was...
mailplus.co.uk
I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate
I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
Watch: Casemiro Scores Equalising Goal For Manchester United v Chelsea
Manchester United’s Casemiro has scored an equaliser against Chelsea and you can watch the goal here.
mailplus.co.uk
Old Trafford boss is right to take a hard line, says Potter
GRAHAM POTTER says managers have to make decisions for the good of their group even if they could come back to haunt them, as he prepares to face a Manchester United side without Cristiano Ronaldo. Potter’s Chelsea will not have to worry about the Portuguese after Erik ten Hag dropped...
mailplus.co.uk
Ronaldo refused to play… now he’s axed from squad
CRISTIANO RONALDO refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before storming out of Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has punished Ronaldo’s act of defiance on Wednesday night by axing the star from his squad for tomorrow’s game at Chelsea, as revealed by MailOnline yesterday.
mailplus.co.uk
Secrets of the Chelsea dressing room: How Jose left Salah in tears, ‘lazy’ Hazard and Abramovich's temper tantrums
CHELSEA'S Champions League hero Mikel John Obi has lifted the lid on life behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge in a fascinating insight into his 11 trophy-laden years at the club. The recently retired Nigeria international played in every minute of Chelsea's 2012 FA Cup final win over Liverpool and...
mailplus.co.uk
Archer to join Lions as he steps up recovery from injury
JOFRA ARCHER will travel to the United Arab Emirates alongside the England Lions squad for a training camp next month as his recovery from injury continues. Archer last played for England in March 2021 and has been out of action since due to back and elbow injuries. The 27-year-old retained...
