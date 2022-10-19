Read full article on original website
Pro Soccer Player Takes Both Girlfriend and Ex to Event: 'GOAT'
Karim Benzema was awarded the Ballon d'Or for being the best soccer player in the world in 2022 but that isn't all people are talking about after the ceremony.
Hawa Cissoko: West Ham contact police over ‘racist and abusive’ messages sent to defender
West Ham have announced they have contacted police and social media companies regarding “a number of racist and abusive messages” sent to defender Hawa Cissoko after the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend.Saturday’s Women’s Super League contest at the Poundland Bescot Stadium saw Cissoko sent off late on following an altercation with Villa’s Sarah Mayling.Cissoko posted a message on Twitter later that day saying: “It’s lucky that not much affects me! Because some nonsense and (very aggressive) insults are flying around! It makes you want to kill yourself!”On Thursday, the 25-year-old France international’s club released a statement that said: “West...
Manchester United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Is Removed From First Team Squad
Cristiano Ronaldo has been temporarily removed from Manchester United’s first team squad and will not play against Chelsea this weekend.
Erik ten Hag vows to 'DEAL WITH' Cristiano Ronaldo TODAY after he stormed down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford before full-time after not being brought on during Man United's 2-0 win over Spurs
Erik ten Hag will take action over Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest strop on Thursday after the Portugal star stormed away from Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford before full-time. Ronaldo responded to being left on the bench as an unused substitute by disappearing down the tunnel in...
Chelsea ratings: Kepa and Chalobah rock solid at the back until dying embers as Aubameyang’s inconsistency costs Blues
THE points were shared and the drama was saved until right at the death as Manchester United held Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Jorginho thought he had stolen three points for the hosts after converting from the spot with less than ten minutes to go. But Casemiro's late header ensured the...
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
Ex-tennis star Ion Tiriac is worth FOUR TIMES more than Federer and has net worth more than Messi and Ronaldo combined
FORGET Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, and even Cristiano Ronaldo, it's Ion Tiriac who is the most moneyed sports star around today. The Romanian tennis legend, now 83, began his tennis singles career in the 1960s until turning to men's doubles and joining forces with Ilie Nastase. They won the French...
I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate
I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
"Everytime I look in the mirror before I play him or someone else, I say to myself, 'Am I trying as hard as Jimmy Connors? - McEnroe looks back on rivalry with Jimmy Connors
John McEnroe shared a rivalry with Jimmy Connors and he talked about it in a recent interview admitting to disliking but respecting him. The rivalry between McEnroe and Connors was fierce one was they were both American and both fiercely competitive. They didn't particularly like each other either which only added to it but McEnroe maintains there was always respect there:
Red Bull to deny claims
RED BULL boss Christian Horner will defend himself against accusations they ‘cheated’ to help Max Verstappen win the world title last year in a press conference ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin. His team were found in breach of the £114million budget cap for 2021 and...
Old Trafford boss is right to take a hard line, says Potter
GRAHAM POTTER says managers have to make decisions for the good of their group even if they could come back to haunt them, as he prepares to face a Manchester United side without Cristiano Ronaldo. Potter’s Chelsea will not have to worry about the Portuguese after Erik ten Hag dropped...
Casemiro’s injury-time header rescues point for Manchester United at Chelsea
A 94th minute goal from Casemiro secured Manchester United a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, who led through a late Jorginho penalty
Ronaldo refused to play… now he’s axed from squad
CRISTIANO RONALDO refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before storming out of Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has punished Ronaldo’s act of defiance on Wednesday night by axing the star from his squad for tomorrow’s game at Chelsea, as revealed by MailOnline yesterday.
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United: Premier League – as it happened
A cagey game came alive in the last few minutes, when Jorginho’s penalty was cancelled out by a mighty header from Casemiro
Haaland tipped for £1bn deal
ERLING HAALAND’S agent has predicted the Manchester City striker will become football’s first £1billion player. City signed Haaland for a bargain £51.2million in the summer after triggering the release clause in his contract at Borussia Dortmund, and the 22-year-old has scored 20 goals in 14 games for Pep Guardiola’s side.
