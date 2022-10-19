ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Hawa Cissoko: West Ham contact police over ‘racist and abusive’ messages sent to defender

West Ham have announced they have contacted police and social media companies regarding “a number of racist and abusive messages” sent to defender Hawa Cissoko after the 2-1 win at Aston Villa last weekend.Saturday’s Women’s Super League contest at the Poundland Bescot Stadium saw Cissoko sent off late on following an altercation with Villa’s Sarah Mayling.Cissoko posted a message on Twitter later that day saying: “It’s lucky that not much affects me! Because some nonsense and (very aggressive) insults are flying around! It makes you want to kill yourself!”On Thursday, the 25-year-old France international’s club released a statement that said: “West...
Daily Mail

Erik ten Hag vows to 'DEAL WITH' Cristiano Ronaldo TODAY after he stormed down the tunnel and out of Old Trafford before full-time after not being brought on during Man United's 2-0 win over Spurs

Erik ten Hag will take action over Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest strop on Thursday after the Portugal star stormed away from Manchester United’s victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford before full-time. Ronaldo responded to being left on the bench as an unused substitute by disappearing down the tunnel in...
HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
mailplus.co.uk

I couldn’t trust Van Nistelrooy. He was our figure of hate

I respected Ruud van Nistelrooy’s talent and I still do. A brilliant goalscorer. A penalty-box predator. An undisputed winner for Manchester United. People have been asking me about the Battle of Old Trafford on an almost daily basis for the best part of 20 years. But the context is often forgotten.
tennisuptodate.com

"Everytime I look in the mirror before I play him or someone else, I say to myself, 'Am I trying as hard as Jimmy Connors? - McEnroe looks back on rivalry with Jimmy Connors

John McEnroe shared a rivalry with Jimmy Connors and he talked about it in a recent interview admitting to disliking but respecting him. The rivalry between McEnroe and Connors was fierce one was they were both American and both fiercely competitive. They didn't particularly like each other either which only added to it but McEnroe maintains there was always respect there:
mailplus.co.uk

Red Bull to deny claims

RED BULL boss Christian Horner will defend himself against accusations they ‘cheated’ to help Max Verstappen win the world title last year in a press conference ahead of the US Grand Prix in Austin. His team were found in breach of the £114million budget cap for 2021 and...
mailplus.co.uk

Old Trafford boss is right to take a hard line, says Potter

GRAHAM POTTER says managers have to make decisions for the good of their group even if they could come back to haunt them, as he prepares to face a Manchester United side without Cristiano Ronaldo. Potter’s Chelsea will not have to worry about the Portuguese after Erik ten Hag dropped...
mailplus.co.uk

Ronaldo refused to play… now he’s axed from squad

CRISTIANO RONALDO refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Tottenham before storming out of Old Trafford. Manager Erik ten Hag has punished Ronaldo’s act of defiance on Wednesday night by axing the star from his squad for tomorrow’s game at Chelsea, as revealed by MailOnline yesterday.
mailplus.co.uk

Haaland tipped for £1bn deal

ERLING HAALAND’S agent has predicted the Manchester City striker will become football’s first £1billion player. City signed Haaland for a bargain £51.2million in the summer after triggering the release clause in his contract at Borussia Dortmund, and the 22-year-old has scored 20 goals in 14 games for Pep Guardiola’s side.

