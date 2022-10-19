ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

ems1.com

N.Y. EMS provider injured in ambulance crash

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street. The crash occurred when Donald K. VanVleet, 67, of Queensbury, failed to yield the right of...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk

A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Friends mourn man killed in alleged hit & run

ALBANY, N.Y. (News10)-Friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of an Albany man who police say was a victim of a fatal hit and run. The accused motorist is now facing a slew of charges including DWI and driving without a license. Through an interpreter in Albany City Court, Jose Guevara Bonilla learned the charges […]
ALBANY, NY
Q 105.7

Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!

You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

New York Haunted House Up For Rent On AirBnB

This Halloween you can spend a night in a real haunted home. Currently, up for rent on Airbnb, you can rent The Enslin House which is located in Troy, New York. According to legend, The story behind the Ensling House is haunted by nine ghosts including a former gangster named "Legs". The home was once a supper club that John T. "Legs" Diamond and his gang used to attend. There isn't a full story about how "Legs" died, but if his ghost is in the home, chances something when down in the building.
TROY, NY
WNYT

WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
