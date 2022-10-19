Read full article on original website
19 displaced, building torn down after Schenectady fire
Over a dozen people are without homes after a fire tore through a Schenectady apartment building early Sunday morning. The building was demolished Monday.
Upstate NY Police Need Help! Graffiti Artists Tagged Beech-Nut Plant [PICS]
The old Beech-Nut Factory in Canajoharie has sat vacant for quite some time. Back in March, there was talk of turning it into a cannabis plant and partnering up with Fulton County Community College to offer cannabis classes. Not much has happened since and now this eyesore has been tagged.
Albany man accused in fatal Third Avenue crash
A 26-year-old Albany man has been accused of hitting a pedestrian with his car, killing them, Monday evening on Third Avenue.
N.Y. EMS provider injured in ambulance crash
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. — A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to the hospital Sunday evening with non-life-threatening injuries after a Queensbury man crashed into his emergency vehicle on Main Street. The crash occurred when Donald K. VanVleet, 67, of Queensbury, failed to yield the right of...
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
Best Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Albany area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Albany, according to Yelp.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
Altamont’s Curry Patta closing, relocating to Delmar or Troy
Curry Patta, a Pakistani restaurant, is closing its doors in Altamont to relocate. Owner Nadia Raza said the restaurant will be closing on January 1, 2023.
Morning lane closures planned on I-90 west
The New York State Thruway Authority is advising motorists to expect morning lane closures on I-90 west Tuesday morning.
New pizza place opening on Ontario Street in Cohoes
Spindle City Pizza is set to open at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes on Friday, October 28. The name pays homage to the City of Cohoes, which became a manufacturing center in the late 1800s.
Water main breaks close schools in Troy, Guilderland
KIPP Troy Prep Middle and High School are closed Tuesday, due to a water main break. In Albany County, earlier this morning, contractors working on the construction site across from Farnsworth Middle School also broke a water main.
No injuries reported after shots fired in Queensbury
No one was injured after shots rang out on Main Street in Queensbury early Saturday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Vermont State Troopers looking for alleged burglar
In the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, Vermont State Troopers say a suspicious person stole from the East Dorset General Store in Dorset, Vermont.
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
New York Haunted House Up For Rent On AirBnB
This Halloween you can spend a night in a real haunted home. Currently, up for rent on Airbnb, you can rent The Enslin House which is located in Troy, New York. According to legend, The story behind the Ensling House is haunted by nine ghosts including a former gangster named "Legs". The home was once a supper club that John T. "Legs" Diamond and his gang used to attend. There isn't a full story about how "Legs" died, but if his ghost is in the home, chances something when down in the building.
Queensbury man accused of crashing into ambulance
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a Queensbury man crashed into an ambulance—which was taking someone to the hospital—on Sunday night.
Over 4K fish released for autumn anglers
In the rivers of the lower Adirondacks, the fish are jumping. Three water bodies have just gotten a fresh injection of freshwater fish, a contribution that serves both fishermen, and the county.
