This Halloween you can spend a night in a real haunted home. Currently, up for rent on Airbnb, you can rent The Enslin House which is located in Troy, New York. According to legend, The story behind the Ensling House is haunted by nine ghosts including a former gangster named "Legs". The home was once a supper club that John T. "Legs" Diamond and his gang used to attend. There isn't a full story about how "Legs" died, but if his ghost is in the home, chances something when down in the building.

TROY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO