TJ Dillashaw Details Conscious Choice to Take Banned Substances: ‘I Was a Shell of a Man’
TJ Dillashaw will fight for the second time in nearly four years when he steps into the co-main event of UFC 280 on Saturday. Dillashaw will challenge Aljamain Sterling for the UFC bantamweight championship at Etihad Arena as the promotion returns to the famed ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi. Much of the story ahead of Dillashaw’s return to the Octagon has focused on his highly publicized PED usage that resulted in a two-year suspension from the sport in 2019.
Golf Digest
Sean O'Malley had no response to this fatal 'wh--e on the side of the road' blow from Petr Yan ahead of UFC 280
As is the case with every weekend in October, it's going to be an epic sports slate. Playoff baseball in full forcem, college football delivering like always, pucks, hoops, you name it, it'll be on your television screen this Saturday. And then comes the nightcap: UFC 280, which features one...
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
Tyson Fury counts his winnings after betting Frank Warren £10,000 that Anthony Joshua would NOT sign fight contract
TYSON FURY has been flaunting his £10,000 winnings after winning a bet with Frank Warren that the Anthony Joshua fight would collapse. The Gypsy King’s promoter revealed this morning that he owed the WBC heavyweight champion that his proposed “Battle of Britain” bout “would be finalised” during the negotiations with AJ.
With win at UFC 280, Islam Makhachev open to defending title vs. 'short guy' Alexander Volkanovski in Australia
ABU DHABI – Islam Makhachev sees UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as a potentially big fight. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC) is the official backup for Makhachev’s vacant lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
The 1 fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss
The one fighter at risk of getting cut after a UFC 280 loss. With fighting the best in the world, in the most renowned promotion in the world, there will be ups and downs, with highlights of getting a finish or being finished. In the sport of MMA, it’s a matter of inches and one fault of decision-making can dictate the result of the fight, and in the UFC the more you win, especially in highlight reel fashion, the more you get rewarded and recognized.
Ben Askren Admits That Jake Paul Is ‘Significantly Better Than Anyone Anticipated’ But Does Not Regret Taking The Fight
Ben Askren is taking a look back at his experience with Jake Paul. Today Jake Paul is one of the most popular boxers in the world. The YouTuber turned boxer has made his way in the sport by fighting and defeating MMA fighters. He has grown in popularity and although there are many people out there that want to see him fail, he has yet to do so in the boxing ring. Paul has his next bout set already when he takes on former champion Anderson Silva at the end of October, but now one of his first opponents is speaking out.
tjrwrestling.net
Jim Ross Comments On AEW Firing
AEW announcer Jim Ross has given his thoughts on a recent firing in the company of someone he says “did a nice job” during their time in the company. According to reports Ace Steel has been released by AEW following his part in the backstage brawl that took place at All Out that resulted in the suspension of CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Steel was alleged to have bitten Omega during the melee and of throwing a chair at the head of Nick Jackson.
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury announces pointless next fight, didn’t read the room
Tyson Fury confirmed UK fans’ worst fears when announcing his intention to batter Derek Chisora for the third time. The WBC heavyweight champion has already done it twice. Once via unanimous decision in 2011 and again even more convincingly three years later when he sickening beat up Chisora and stopped him.
UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev betting odds
Here is the UFC 280: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev odds breakdown. The UFC returns to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at the Etihad Arena Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The 12-fight card begins at 10 a.m. ET features two title fights, with Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev headlining it all for the lightweight strap.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
Frank Warren reveals Tyson Fury’s next three fights with two huge names on the horizon after Derek Chisora trilogy bout
TYSON FURY'S boxing promoter Frank Warren has revealed his next potential three fights. The Gypsy King was hoping to fight Anthony Joshua this year after coming out of retirement. However, a bout could not organised due to contractual disagreements not being sorted out before a set deadline passed. Fury has...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Wilder-Ruiz is a Brilliant Fight, I See Him Beating Deontay Wilder
Although countless names spread across the boxing world believed that Deontay Wilder would bounce back nicely, Eddie Hearn was a bit skeptical. Having suffered back-to-back stoppage defeats at the hands of Tyson Fury, Wilder attempted to return to the win column this past weekend as he took on surging contender, Robert Helenius.
MMAmania.com
Video: Charles Oliveira celebrates on the scale by tipping 155-pounds ahead of official UFC 280 weigh-ins
Charles Oliveira has achieved an early victory ahead of his massive UFC 280 title tilt this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022). While Oliveira is no longer the current Lightweight titleholder, essentially everyone in the community considers him the champion. Unfortunately, a half-pound miss led to Oliveira being stripped ahead of his last time out in May 2022. Oliveira went on to finish Gaethje early in the first round, submitting him with a rear-naked choke (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor compares Petr Yan to Hasbulla ahead of UFC 280
It wouldn’t be a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) weekend without former double champion Conor McGregor weighing in on the festivities on social media. This week, McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan ahead of his clash with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While the two have no direct beef to track back to Yan has been comparing O’Malley to a “Conor wannabe,” which may or may not have sparked a hilarious outburst by “Notorious.”
Paddy Pimblett baffled by Charles Oliveira’s underdog status at UFC 280: “I cannot believe he’s the underdog”
Paddy Pimblett can’t believe Charles Oliveira is listed as the betting underdog for his lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he collides with Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home despite defeating ‘The Highlight’ that evening in Phoenix.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
MMAmania.com
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Fighting ‘was never inside my heart,’ will ‘never’ return
Khabib Nurmagomedov is more than content with his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA). Achieving an undefeated record in MMA for any period of time is about as difficult of a task as is imaginable. For “The Eagle,” he managed to sustain that exact feat over the course of 29-straight appearances before calling it a career in Oct. 2020. Happily enjoying his roles as a coach and promoter, Nurmagomedov plans to keep things exactly how they are.
MMAmania.com
Video: Khamzat Chimaev shows up to UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi where it all started
The stars are coming out for today’s (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) UFC 280 card live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and that includes a return to “Fight Island” for undefeated UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev. LIVE! Watch UFC 280 PPV On...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Alex Volkanovski responds to Charles Oliveira’s featherweight title challenge
Charles Oliveira wants to smash Islam Makhachev in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Saturday, then make his first lightweight title defense against reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski on the UFC 283 card next January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If “The Great” is willing to oblige, then...
