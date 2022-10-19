Hathorne, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Hathorne.
The Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Essex Tech on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
Essex Tech
October 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School soccer team will have a game with Essex Tech on October 19, 2022, 15:30:00.
Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
Essex Tech
October 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
