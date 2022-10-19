Potsdam, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

During Fire Prevention Week Massena Central School students and staff learned about how to stay safe and make a plan for evacuation in case of a fire in their homes. Each year the Massena Volunteer Fire Department hosts a contest for grades PK-6 consisting of either a coloring sheet, poster, or essay. This year's coloring contest winner for Massena Central School District from Kindergarten came from Miss Susan Macaulay's class. Emma Mitchell and her family were invited to breakfast at the fire station and honored for her winning picture. Pictured are Assistant Chief Pat O'Brien, Chief Paul Brownell, Assistant Chief Tom Miller, Emma Mitchell, and Miss Macaulay. This year's theme is "Fire Won't Wait. Plan Your Escape." Submitted Photo.
Comments / 0