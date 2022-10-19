ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Easton, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Easton.

The Friends School soccer team will have a game with St. Peter & Paul on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00.

Friends School
St. Peter & Paul
October 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The North Caroline High School soccer team will have a game with Easton High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.

North Caroline High School
Easton High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Worcester Prep School soccer team will have a game with St. Peter & Paul on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Worcester Prep School
St. Peter & Paul
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

WMDT.com

Decatur takes down Easton in a classic Bayside battle

EASTON, Md.– Decatur defeated Easton in a final score of 37-34 on Friday night. Easton would come out of half-time with a 20-14 lead. Brycen Coleman would take a direct snap in the redzone and go all the way for the score and the lead. The Seahawks defense would come up huge and stuff the Easton offense in the endzone for a safety.
BERLIN, MD
worldatlas.com

6 Best Cities to Retire in Maryland

When thinking of retirement, many people think of retirees flocking to Florida. However, Maryland is also a viable destination for those enjoying their golden years. Situated beside Virginia and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, this Mid-Atlantic state is known for its fishing activities, and booming tourism industry; several cities across Maryland offer an ideal environment and great support network for people looking to retire in comfort.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Where To Find The Ice Cream In Maryland

- You'll find many Maryland ice cream parlors and shops. You can find some that specialize in one particular dessert, while others serve a variety of sweet treats until late at night. Insomnia Cookies is a popular chain, while the famous Cinnaholic in Baltimore is a treat from Heaven. Justine's...
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Bridge Toll: Impacts of the Bay Bridges on Eastern Shore Life

A free public program presented at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th. It has been 70 years since the first Bay Bridge span connected the rural Eastern Shore with the more urban Western Shore of Maryland. Linking Annapolis to Stevensville and then to Ocean City has transformed life on the Eastern Shore in ways both positive and negative, both expected and unimagined.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Lot of family memories:' Customers saying goodbye to Bertha's, a Baltimore staple

BALTIMORE- Bertha's in Fells Point, one of Baltimore's icons, is getting ready to close."It's always sad to see an iconic place go, but I understand," Joseph Diseta of Baltimore said. "The owners have been here for years."The Norris family, who owns the restaurant, made the announcement on Facebook.Bertha's has been a staple in the community for 50 years.The family issued a statement that reads in part:"Closing Berthas is bittersweet. As a family, we've given so many great years to this wonderful place and are now ready to pursue other life paths and interests. We have made many treasured friendships over...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks

Hyattsville, MD – Some people are just lucky, and for one man in Hyattsville, luck came through in the form of a $100,000 lottery jackpot-winning ticket. The man, who wished to remain unidentified, won his second big lottery jackpot in as many weeks, according to the Maryland Lottery. A few weeks ago, he won $10,000 on a scratch-off ticket. This week, he won $100,000 playing the 6th edition of the $100k Crossword scratch off ticket. “I was surprised,” he said when he visited the Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim his prize. The man, who has worked as a home The post Maryland man wins second big lottery jackpot in two weeks appeared first on Shore News Network.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
wypr.org

Moore stumps at Morgan State University on HBCU tour

Wes Moore, the Democratic nominee for governor, spoke to Morgan State University students after a tour of the school campus in Baltimore City on Thursday. Moore expects to visit all of Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities, often known as HBCUs. He said that one way to ensure Baltimore City thrives economically is to invest in higher education institutions like Morgan State.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Dispatch

Whitehead Real Estate Donated to Wor-Wic Community College

Whitehead Real Estate recently donated to Wor-Wic Community College. At far right, Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic Community College, and Stefanie Rider, executive director of the foundation and director of development, accept a $15,000 check from Whitehead Real Estate Executives to support the “Preparing for a Stronger Tomorrow” campaign. Presenting the check are, from left, Traci Johnson, transaction coordinator, along with Andy Rayne and Austin and Darron Whitehead, real estate agents from the Salisbury firm.
SALISBURY, MD
shoreupdate.com

The Orthopedic Center Welcomes Two New Providers

“We are so pleased to have the experience and expertise of Dr. Foster and Dr.Taylor at The Orthopedic Center,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, President and Managing Partner of The Orthopedic Center. “Their dedication to helping patients live their best, most pain-free lives, ensures the highest quality care for our community.”
EASTON, MD
NBC Washington

Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks. The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.
ADELPHI, MD
whatsupmag.com

JOHN D. MARTIN, MD, MBA, FACS

The University of Maryland Vascular Center can accommodate next-day appointments, which means patients can usually get in to see a vascular specialist within 48 hours. Same-day testing and diagnosis are also available. As one of the top vascular surgery programs in the region, University of Maryland physicians are unmatched at...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Dispatch

UDPATED: Community Mourns Hale Harrison’s Death

OCEAN CITY — Ocean City and Worcester County lost a community pillar and visionary this week with the passage of Hale Harrison at the age of 75. Harrison and his family are synonymous with Ocean City, and the entire county, from their vast hospitality interests to endless charitable efforts, which often went unnoticed or unpublicized. A Stephen Decatur High School graduate, Harrison attended the University of Maryland before returning to Ocean City to operate the family hotel business.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Joe Mertens

This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the great deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something to find there for everyone.
BALTIMORE, MD
