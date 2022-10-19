Easton, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Easton.
The Friends School soccer team will have a game with St. Peter & Paul on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Friends School
St. Peter & Paul
October 19, 2022
13:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The North Caroline High School soccer team will have a game with Easton High School on October 19, 2022, 14:30:00.
North Caroline High School
Easton High School
October 19, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Worcester Prep School soccer team will have a game with St. Peter & Paul on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Worcester Prep School
St. Peter & Paul
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0