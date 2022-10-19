Patton, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Patton.
The Forest Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Cambria Heights High School on October 19, 2022, 13:00:00.
Forest Hills High School
Cambria Heights High School
October 19, 2022
13:00:00
Middle School Girls Soccer
The Forest Hills High School soccer team will have a game with Cambria Heights High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Forest Hills High School
Cambria Heights High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Middle School Boys Soccer
The Windber Area High School soccer team will have a game with Cambria Heights High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.
Windber Area High School
Cambria Heights High School
October 19, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
