Every parent wants their little ones to be happy and healthy. They want their children to be accepted, supported, and to make friends that treat them well. For extroverted children, that may come easily. For children that are more introverted, it may be more of a task. The book, “I’m an Introvert!”, “I’m an Extrovert!”, And Both are OK is a book designed to help teach kids about both ways of interacting and assist in accepting kids despite their social preference.

1 DAY AGO