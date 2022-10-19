Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
A great woman - but not much of a mother
Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
getnews.info
Teaching Kids How to Appreciate Introverts and Extroverts
Every parent wants their little ones to be happy and healthy. They want their children to be accepted, supported, and to make friends that treat them well. For extroverted children, that may come easily. For children that are more introverted, it may be more of a task. The book, “I’m an Introvert!”, “I’m an Extrovert!”, And Both are OK is a book designed to help teach kids about both ways of interacting and assist in accepting kids despite their social preference.
ETOnline.com
Carly Simon's Sisters, Lucy and Joanna Simon, Die One Day Apart of Each Other
Carly Simon is in mourning after both of her sisters -- the Broadway composer, Lucy Simon, and former opera singer, Joanna Simon -- died this week just one day apart of each other. According to multiple reports, the "You're So Vain" singer's two sisters -- whose father, Richard Simon, was...
Comments / 0