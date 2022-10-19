MSCS board members debate pepper spray, success strategies

Members of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education debated Tuesday night over a new proposed policy that would establish standards of conduct for school security officers.

The policy was proposed by District 5 representative Sheleah Harris, who said she brought it before the board over her concern with students being pepper-sprayed during certain situations.

“I don’t believe we should be pepper-spraying our students as a de-escalation tactic,” she said.

The board also recommended approval of a plan to increase academic success for ninth- and tenth-grade students.

Tuesday night’s meeting was the first for new board member Frank Johnson, who was appointed to represent District 7 by the Shelby County Commission Monday night. He was sworn in shortly before the meeting. Johnson replaced Miska Clay-Bibbs, who now serves on the Commission as vice-chair, representing District 11. She won the spot in August.

Johnson didn’t speak but board chair Althea Greene said after welcoming him, “In his words, let’s get to work.”

Johnson is the third new member that the board has gained recently. Amber Huett-Garcia and Keith Williams are the two others that preceded Johnson. They both won elections for their seats in August.

With all three new members, the board now has a full team.

One of the items brought up Tuesday was a contract with the Center for High School Success (CHSS) that the board recommended approving. The CHSS is run by Stand for Children, a national educational advocacy organization with a Memphis branch. The center currently partners with 128 public schools in 50 school districts across five states, according to Stand for Children.

The CHSS will work to implement strategies under its ninth-grade success approach, what it calls 9GS, to increase success and decrease problems in different areas. That includes increasing the number of students that are considered “on-track,” improving grades and attendance and reducing behavior problems.

Stand for Children considers ninth graders to be on-track when they finish the year with at least a quarter of the credits they need to graduate in four years and receive no more than one failing grade in a core course.

In the board meeting documents, MSCS said that the majority of its ninth- and tenth-grade students are not reaching desired proficiency levels. When asked to elaborate, MSCS said, “We want to increase the number of ninth graders reading on grade level.”

The contract is worth $505,365 and is good for the next three school years. If approved, the contract would serve 22 schools. Those schools are:

Booker T. Washington High

Carver College and Career Academy

Central High

Cordova High

Craigmont High

Douglass High

Hamilton High

Kingsbury High

Kirby High

Manassas High

Melrose High

Memphis Virtual School

Mitchell High

Mount Pisgah High

Oakhaven High

Overton High

Raleigh-Egypt High

Sheffield High

Southwind High

Trezevant High

Westwood High

Wooddale High

After finishing with staff action items, the board moved onto other business which included the new proposed policy for school security officers.

The draft policy includes a set of standards of ethical behavior for school security officers that the district wants them to abide by. Most notably, the policy includes a change to when security officers use “physical, mechanical and chemical measures”.

Instead of generally allowing the use of such measures when deemed necessary, the policy dictates that they must only be used in accordance with district guidelines.

Harris provided a list to the board that showed the number of times this year that pepper spray was used to break up fights. There were 32 incidents on the list.

MSCS chief of safety and security, Carolyn Jackson, said that school officers go through crisis prevention intervention training (CPI), which she said is aimed at helping them work with special needs students, and that at least 15 officers are CIT certified, meaning that they are trained in crisis intervention. She said that having that training helps them to recognize students with mental health issues prior to an altercation occurring.

Jackson clarified that state law allows for school personnel to use pepper spray to de-escalate situations with students, like during fights or when disarming them of weapons, and that it is recommended to be used prior to actually putting hands on a student to stop a situation.

“We definitely don’t want our officers to have to use physical force,” she said.

Board members debated over the proposed policy with some joining Harris in questioning the practice of pepper-spraying students. Others defended it.

Both Huett-Garcia and District 1 representative, Michelle McKissack, appeared to be on Harris’s side of the issue. Huett-Garcia called for more time to be devoted to discussion on the item and asked if MSCS can break with state law and decide not to allow the use of pepper spray.

Williams appeared to defend the practice but said it shouldn’t be done “haphazardly.” He said that school personnel needs to have protective measures superior to that of students to maintain control and protect themselves and others.

Not being allowed to use pepper spray for de-escalation, he said, would be like “bringing a switch to a bear fight.”

“There’s a way to do it (use pepper spray) and we should be discovering that because we all want to be safe,” he said.

The item will be taken back to committee for further discussion.