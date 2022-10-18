Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
Town Star Adds Visa and Mastercard as Payment Options for NFTs in Gala Games Store
Town Star is a competitive farming game where players compete against each other to collect in-game TOWN tokens and obtain NFTs. Any players interested in Town Stars, or collectors who are looking to get into NFTs and do not have any cryptocurrencies in their wallets, can now use Visa or Mastercard to purchase them.
dailycoin.com
MOOI Network Expands Its Business Scope as an Arts and Culture Blockchain Network by Partnering with a Global Film Festival
MOOI Network, a social blockchain network, comes together and partners with Bucheon International Animation Festival (BIAF2022), the largest global animation festival, to release official, exclusive BIAF NFTs. As the MOOI Network is an ecosystem centered around blockchain and culture, featuring specialized NFTs for BIAF, a national film festival in Korea,...
Comments / 0