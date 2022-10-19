ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Oregon football fans savage UCLA, roast themselves with College GameDay signs

Oregon hosted College GameDay in Week 8 ahead of the monster matchup against UCLA and the Ducks fans brought the heat with GameDay signs. While many fans and analysts could’ve seen the Oregon Ducks being a Top 10 team in the country, the rise of the UCLA Bruins to an undefeated start in the first half of the season made Chip Kelly heading back to his old stomping grounds in Eugene in Week 8 an easy choice for the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams on performance in Utah loss, bye week goals

Caleb Williams seemed to play his heart out during USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah Saturday evening. The Trojans’ second-year sophomore quarterback had arguably the best game of his career. He threw for the second-most passing yards (381) and touchdowns (five) across his two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and with the Trojans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

USC Basketball players heading to Pac-12 Media Day finally unveiled

USC Basketball's season is just around the corner (just over two weeks away), and Pac-12 Media Day visits are about to take place. Pac-12 Media Day will be on October 26th, and the two players along with Head Coach Andy Enfield that are going have been announced. Those two will be the two starting guards in Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Mailbag: Potential Starters, Surprise Players, And More

As of this writing, we are less than one week from seeing this BYU Basketball team in-person with the Blue-White scrimmage October 26. Other than a few guys getting temporarily dinged up, everyone outside of Trevin Knell is healthy and expected to be ready to go for the season opener (KNOCKING ON ALL THE WOOD AROUND ME AS I WRITE THIS). Knell had shoulder surgery in August and is expected to be out at least a couple more months.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

East drops 70 points on Skyline in 5A first-round win

SALT LAKE CITY — The 5A high school football playoffs got started Friday with East defeating Skyline 70-28 on the Leopards' home field. The Eagles were able to respond to an early pick six by East's Omar Shah by tying the game 7-7 with 7:59 to go in the first quarter, but it was all Leopards from there on out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Jalopnik

Formula 1's American Street Races Were Doomed to Fail From the Start

For years, Formula 1's Long Beach Grand Prix succeeded against all odds. There was no reason why a race at a run-down port city should have worked, but it did, and the sport spent years trying to reclaim the glamour of a race it allowed to die with several other ill-conceived street events around America that tried — and desperately failed — to capture the attention of the American fan.
LONG BEACH, CA
FanSided

FanSided

