This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Justin Dedich drops what you want to hear about USC Football bye week
Justin Dedich, and seemingly everyone on USC Football's roster, is not happy with the loss against Utah on Saturday. Dedich spilled some news on how practice went on Tuesday, just three days after the crushing loss:. This is exactly what USC fans needed to hear after a loss like they...
Oregon football fans savage UCLA, roast themselves with College GameDay signs
Oregon hosted College GameDay in Week 8 ahead of the monster matchup against UCLA and the Ducks fans brought the heat with GameDay signs. While many fans and analysts could’ve seen the Oregon Ducks being a Top 10 team in the country, the rise of the UCLA Bruins to an undefeated start in the first half of the season made Chip Kelly heading back to his old stomping grounds in Eugene in Week 8 an easy choice for the site of ESPN’s College GameDay.
UCLA vs. Oregon picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ranked Pac-12 rivals meet up in the Pacific Northwest as UCLA squares off against Oregon in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Both come off an idle weekend, with No. 9 UCLA perfect through six games and boasting two straight wins over ranked conference foes in Washington and ...
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams on performance in Utah loss, bye week goals
Caleb Williams seemed to play his heart out during USC’s 43-42 loss at Utah Saturday evening. The Trojans’ second-year sophomore quarterback had arguably the best game of his career. He threw for the second-most passing yards (381) and touchdowns (five) across his two collegiate seasons at Oklahoma and with the Trojans.
Zachariah Branch, USC Trojans pledge and nation's No. 1 wide receiver, scores after show-stopping juke move
Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) five-star prospect and USC Trojans pledge Zachariah Branch has been rated the nation's No. 1 wide receiver for months. The 5-foot-10, 172-pound electric playmaker seems to have an iron-grip on the top spot nationally. On Friday night, Branch - again - showed why, ...
4-star 2024 USC Football commit at position of strong need de-commits
USC Football's second-highest rated 2024 recruit, Dylan Williams, has de-committed from the Trojans. Williams is a four-star Linebacker prospect (all recruiting ratings and rankings in article are as of 247Sports). Linebacker is of course a desperate position of need going forward with the Trojans, as they only have one complete...
USC Basketball players heading to Pac-12 Media Day finally unveiled
USC Basketball's season is just around the corner (just over two weeks away), and Pac-12 Media Day visits are about to take place. Pac-12 Media Day will be on October 26th, and the two players along with Head Coach Andy Enfield that are going have been announced. Those two will be the two starting guards in Drew Peterson and Boogie Ellis.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Mailbag: Potential Starters, Surprise Players, And More
As of this writing, we are less than one week from seeing this BYU Basketball team in-person with the Blue-White scrimmage October 26. Other than a few guys getting temporarily dinged up, everyone outside of Trevin Knell is healthy and expected to be ready to go for the season opener (KNOCKING ON ALL THE WOOD AROUND ME AS I WRITE THIS). Knell had shoulder surgery in August and is expected to be out at least a couple more months.
5-star football recruit Cormani McClain was once considering BYU. Here is where he’ll choose from
Cormani McClain, who was once a BYU Cougars football recruit, will choose among the Florida Gators, Alabama Crimson Tide and Miami Hurricanes
extrainningsoftball.com
I Committed: 2024 Top-Ranked Catcher Sofia Mujica Headed to UCLA as “Plug-And-Play” Difference Maker
You have to tip your cap to the coaching staff at UCLA—Kelly Inouye-Perez, Lisa Fernandez and Kirk Walker—as they have received commits from the top-ranked pitcher in the 2024 class in Addisen Fisher (click HERE for more on her) and now have the top-ranked catcher headed to Westwood in Sofia Mujica.
Do-or-die time: Lakers need Anthony Davis in MVP form to contend for a title
The NBA season kicked off with Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and the LA Lakers taking on the reigning champion Golden State Warriors and getting thoroughly outmatched. And therein lies the problem. The Lakers are old and not a good team. That shouldn’t be an excuse with Anthony Davis on the team, who seems content with just one ring from a bubble championship.
ksl.com
East drops 70 points on Skyline in 5A first-round win
SALT LAKE CITY — The 5A high school football playoffs got started Friday with East defeating Skyline 70-28 on the Leopards' home field. The Eagles were able to respond to an early pick six by East's Omar Shah by tying the game 7-7 with 7:59 to go in the first quarter, but it was all Leopards from there on out.
kslnewsradio.com
Flooded-out cars from Hurricane Ian washing up in Utah. Here’s how to avoid buying a soggy lemon.
SALT LAKE CITY — Cars and trucks flooded by Hurricane Ian may soon be flooding the streets of Utah instead of going straight to the junkyard. KSL investigative reporter Matt Gephardt joins KSL NewsRadio’s Dave & Dujanovic to explain more about what he found out about these flooded cars.
SLCC School of Business to be first in Utah named exclusively after a woman following $10 million donation
In a first for Utah history, a business school will be named exclusively after a woman, following a $10 million gift to Salt Lake Community College (SLCC), the largest single cash donation received by the college.
ksl.com
'I almost died': Utah boy survives dog mauling with more surgery, recovery ahead
SANDY — There are physical wounds — and then are the emotional ones. Mason Mihlberger, 5 years old, survived a dog mauling that sent him by helicopter to a hospital. "I almost died because he bit me in the cheek," Mason told KSL-TV. "He was dragging me all around, but my mom and dad came."
Missing University of Utah student found
University of Utah Police say they have located Anthony Spirit Liu shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Liu was reported missing just after 5:30 the same evening.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
Jalopnik
Formula 1's American Street Races Were Doomed to Fail From the Start
For years, Formula 1's Long Beach Grand Prix succeeded against all odds. There was no reason why a race at a run-down port city should have worked, but it did, and the sport spent years trying to reclaim the glamour of a race it allowed to die with several other ill-conceived street events around America that tried — and desperately failed — to capture the attention of the American fan.
Andrew Friedman’s Dave Roberts defense makes Dodgers retaining him more confusing
Los Angeles Dodgers fans have got it out for manager Dave Roberts. He constantly draws the ire of the base regardless of the situation. Sometimes, it’s understandable. Other times … it’s excessive. It’s a combination of things, right? It’s the Dodgers offense putting him in a poor...
kjzz.com
Orem city councilman’s daughter sends inaccurate press release; online debate gets uglier
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In response to fervor over “the press release,” Michelle Lee Steele, the daughter of Orem city council member Terry Peterson, and the person who sent an inaccurate press release to various media outlets, said she did not misrepresent herself to reporters. Steele, who...
